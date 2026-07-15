eMedia launches free streaming service across seven African countries

The service will be available in Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, and Mauritius.

eMedia has launched Openview Stream, a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform that will be available in Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia and Mauritius.

The platform was developed in partnership with streaming technology company RunnTV.

According to eMedia, Openview Stream offers live television and on-demand content through an advertising-supported model. The launch expands the company’s digital portfolio, which includes e.tv, Openview, eVOD and eNCA.

The broadcaster said the platform responds to growing demand for free streaming services and wider access to smart TVs and broadband connectivity across Africa.

eMedia CEO Khalik Sherrif said the launch forms part of the company’s digital expansion strategy.

“Openview Stream represents another important milestone in eMedia’s evolution as one of Africa’s leading entertainment businesses. Building on the success of Openview, we are extending one of our strongest consumer brands into the streaming market, ensuring audiences can continue to enjoy quality entertainment through a free, accessible viewing experience.”

Value for viewers, broadcasters, advertisers

Sherrif said the partnership with RunnTV aims to create an African streaming service that benefits viewers, broadcasters, advertisers and content creators.

“Together with RunnTV, our strategic technology partner, we are creating an African streaming service that delivers value for viewers, broadcasters, advertisers and content creators while making premium entertainment freely accessible across the continent.”

eMedia said it plans to expand the platform’s content, channels and availability in more African countries over the coming months.