‘Dear Dintle’: Mapaseka Koetle bids emotional farewell to Scandal! character as e.tv soapie ends after 22 years

Koetle said the Dintle character 'will always be a part of me'

As e.tv’s flagship soapie Scandal! concludes its more than two-decade run at the end of June 2026, actress Mapaseka “Pasi” Koetle shared an emotional farewell to the character that defined her career.

In a touching open letter addressed to her on-screen alter ego Dintle, Koetle described how the role transformed her both personally and professionally.

“13 years ago, I met a character who would change my life forever,” she wrote.

“I didn’t just play you – I grew up with you. Through every triumph, mistake, heartbreak and victory, you taught me resilience, strength and the power of starting over. You helped shape the woman and actress I am today.”

Koetle, who hails from Bloemfontein in the Free State, joined Scandal! in January 2013. What began as a recurring role quickly evolved into a central character.

Dintle Setuke (later Nyathi), a resilient survivor abandoned by her parents and raised by her aunt, became known for her bold choices and complex storylines; from marrying Mangi while he was in prison to navigating dramatic entanglements with characters such as her father-in-law Lucas and her husband’s cousin Quinton.

“Thank you for opening doors I once only dreamed of walking through. Thank you for giving me a home, a purpose and memories I will cherish forever,” the actor continued in her letter.

She extended gratitude to the cast and crew, calling them family, and to loyal viewers: “To every viewer who welcomed Dintle into their homes and hearts, thank you for your love and support over the years.”

Koetle concluded: “Tonight, at 8pm, we say goodbye to Scandal!, but Dintle will always be a part of me.”

From City Varsity to soapie stardom

According to her TVSA biography, Koetle graduated with a diploma in acting for camera from City Varsity in Johannesburg in 2011. Her screen career started that same year with a role in the Mzansi Magic short film Second Chances. She later appeared in the stage production Show Off at the Arts Alive Festival in 2012.

Her breakthrough came with Scandal!, where she earned recognition for bringing depth to a character often willing to use her charm and determination to advance in life. In 2015, she won Best Supporting Actress at the Royalty Soapie Awards for the role.

Beyond Scandal!, Koetle has built a diverse career. She made her feature film debut as a bus hostess in Losing Lerato (2019) and starred as Puleng in the SABC2 comedy-drama Ak’siSpaza, which premiered in April 2021. She has also featured in celebrity game shows such as Lip Sync Battle Africa, Family Feud South Africa and Celebrity Game Night, and appeared on talk shows including Afternoon Express.

A businesswoman as well as a podcast host, Koetle has used her platform to inspire others, often speaking about falling in love with the performing arts at age 13.

Now, she is set to appear in the upcoming 13-episode Mzansi Magic drama series, Critical But Stable.

The show is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by acclaimed South African author Angela Makholwa and stars Fortune Thobejane as Duke, Lawrence Maleka as Mzi, Batsile Ramasodi as Solomzi, and Thabo Malema as Thabo.

Critical But Stable premieres on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) on Sunday, 26 July 2026, at 8pm.