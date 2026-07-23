‘The Four of Us’ clocks over three million viewers on e.tv despite lukewarm online reaction

The show premiered on e.tv on 29 June.

Despite receiving lukewarm reactions from some viewers online, The Four of Us has recorded its largest audience since premiering on e.tv on 29 June.

Bad acting as well — Carmen Gabriels 🇿🇦 (@CAPGab_7) July 18, 2026

According to the channel, more than three million viewers tuned in to last Thursday’s episode, making episode 14 the most-watched since the daily drama debuted.

The broadcaster attributed the milestone to Bobbi Dhlomo and Ndumi Nhlapho’s romance, saying the storyline has generated more than eight million audience touchpoints across broadcast television and digital platforms.

A clip of Bobbi singing Happy Birthday Beyoncé to Ndumi reached a combined 4.92 million people on Facebook and TikTok and generated 4.39 million video views and 363,100 engagements.

Bobbi can take Beyonce From jay z if he wants in real life.Bro wrote his own script with this part 🤣🤣

Sdumo Mtshali#TheFourOfUs pic.twitter.com/nUB6kohKun July 15, 2026

“The response to Bobbi and Ndumi’s journey has exceeded all our expectations,” said executive producer Dithapelo Segodi Mthombeni.

“Audiences have embraced their relationship because it feels genuine, emotional and relatable. Seeing millions of viewers follow their journey on e.tv while millions more engage with the story online demonstrates the enduring power of authentic South African storytelling.”

The Four of Us airs on e.tv every weekday at 8pm.