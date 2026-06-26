INTERVIEW | Jessica Nkosi-Dlamini talks feel-good family-friendly TV, Durban July plans

Jessica Dlamini opens up about hosting LG's Make Life Good, the emotional behind-the-scenes reveals, why Mzansi is overdue for feel-good, family-friendly television, and her Durban July plans.

When LG’s Make Life Good premiered on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) on 11 June, it marked actor and media personality Jessica Nkosi-Dlamini’s long-awaited return to television screens after stepping back to focus on raising her family.

Best known for her roles in Isibaya and The Queen, Jessica now fronts the six-part reality series, which follows successful South Africans as they return to the causes and communities that shaped them.

In each episode, she connects with an “achiever” – among them mountaineer Saray Khumalo, former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper William Okpara, entrepreneur Thandi Mavata, filmmaker Adze Ugah, and PR strategist Perpetual Kendi – as they orchestrate a high-pressure, 24-hour transformation for an organisation close to their hearts. The result, according to the show’s producers, is “not just an amazing makeover but also a testament to the true power of collective action.”

Speaking to The Citizen about what drew her to the project, Jessica says the emotional toll of filming, and what’s next for her – including her plans for the upcoming Durban July.

A project that’s “completely outwardly focused”

Signing on to host Make Life Good was never really a question for Jessica.

“What drew me in was the fact that this initiative is completely outwardly focused. It is an authentic effort from LG to make a tangible difference in other people’s lives. I strongly advocate for making an impact wherever you are planted,” she says.

That conviction, she explains, made hosting the series “an absolute no-brainer.” But filming wasn’t without its emotional weight.

“I am a very emotional person by nature, and seeing the priceless reactions of the people we are helping – watching their disbelief and pure gratitude – makes every bit of the hard work worth it. We are changing the lives of children, young girls and men, and those raw reactions will stay with me forever.”

Living the spirit of Ubuntu

The show is built around the South African philosophy of Ubuntu – the belief that personal success carries a responsibility to uplift others. It’s a principle the star and mother of two says the series has only deepened for her.

“It reinforces the belief that when God lifts you up, you cannot carry on selfishly; you have to take others with you,” she explains.

She illustrates the idea with an analogy close to home: “I often use the example of an A-student in maths. If you are excelling, and your neighbour is struggling, how is that acceptable? You should be pulling them up with you, tutoring them so they can at least pass.”

She tells The Citizen that the show’s main takeaway is simple: impact doesn’t need to be grand.

“Making a difference doesn’t always require a grand, sweeping gesture. It can be as simple as helping the child next door. Whatever you are capable of doing to assist, you must do it. That is exactly the spirit of Ubuntu that Make Life Good carries.”

A ‘Difference Maker’ both on and off screen

Dlamini’s commitment to community upliftment extends well beyond the show. Through her own initiative, the Jessica Nkosi Foundation (which focuses heavily on supporting schoolchildren in her home province of KwaZulu-Natal) she has worked to provide school uniforms to children in need.

“If you look at my social media profiles, my bio says ‘Difference Maker’,” she says.

“Through the Make a Difference Foundation, we provide school uniforms to children in my home area. I source local, unemployed women who know how to sew to manufacture these uniforms. That creates a beautiful ripple effect – we are dressing learners while simultaneously providing an income for local women.”

Fronting Make Life Good, she adds, “is exactly what I stand for: always be of aid to others and never be lazy when it comes to helping.”

Why Mzansi needs more feel-good TV

Asked whether she’d return for a second season, Dlamini doesn’t hesitate.

“I would absolutely love to do a second season!” she says, describing the show as “incredibly refreshing” in a TV landscape she feels leans too heavily on drama.

“So much of the reality content currently on our broadcast platforms is heavy on sensationalism. While audiences certainly enjoy that, we haven’t seen a truly feel-good, wholesome series in a very long time – the kind of television that brings tears to your eyes simply because of the genuine transformations taking place.”

What she’s most proud of, she says, is the show’s universal appeal.

“With most modern reality TV, I usually have to tell my young daughter that she cannot watch. But with this show, the whole family, from children to grandparents, can watch together and feel inspired.” She adds that the project’s reach beyond South African borders, into Nigeria and Kenya, makes the impact “even more meaningful.”

Looking ahead to Durban July

With the Durban July season approaching, Dlamini – known for her standout style at the prestigious race day – hints at what fans can expect from her this year.

“The theme for the Durban July is quite broad this year, so people can certainly expect something different. However, I always prefer to take a very literal approach to the theme, which I think is exactly why my outfits tend to pop. I don’t try to be overly clever or abstract with it; I just look at the brief and show you exactly what it is. That is the exact same energy we are bringing to the event this year.”

LG’s Make Life Good airs on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) on Thursdays at 7pm.