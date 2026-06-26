‘Nandi & The Rev’ returns for second season

The new season premieres on Mzansi Magic in July.

Mzansi Magic’s reality television series Nandi & The Rev is set to return for a second season next month.

The show follows Nandipha “Queen Nandi” and Reverend Mlombi as they navigate their marriage, family life and personal challenges.

What to expect in the new season

The new season picks up from the events of the first season, including the birth of the couple’s seventh child.

It focuses on the couple’s efforts to rebuild their relationship while dealing with unresolved issues. It also explores changing family roles, marriage and leadership.

The season follows Reverend Mlombi as he considers starting his own ministry after making peace with the church. It also documents Nandi’s relationship with her siblings and the Reverend’s search for answers about his father.

The couple will also navigate family matters, shifting responsibilities and raising their children as they work to strengthen their relationship.

Nandi & The Rev Season 2 premieres on Sunday, 12 July, at 7pm on Mzansi Magic.