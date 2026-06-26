TV

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » TV

‘Nandi & The Rev’ returns for second season

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

26 June 2026

01:04 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The new season premieres on Mzansi Magic in July.

Nandipha 'Queen Nandi' and Reverend Mlombi

Nandipha ‘Queen Nandi’ and Reverend Mlombi. Picture: Supplied

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Mzansi Magic’s reality television series Nandi & The Rev is set to return for a second season next month.

The show follows Nandipha “Queen Nandi” and Reverend Mlombi as they navigate their marriage, family life and personal challenges.

What to expect in the new season

The new season picks up from the events of the first season, including the birth of the couple’s seventh child.

It focuses on the couple’s efforts to rebuild their relationship while dealing with unresolved issues. It also explores changing family roles, marriage and leadership.

The season follows Reverend Mlombi as he considers starting his own ministry after making peace with the church. It also documents Nandi’s relationship with her siblings and the Reverend’s search for answers about his father.

The couple will also navigate family matters, shifting responsibilities and raising their children as they work to strengthen their relationship.

Nandi & The Rev Season 2 premieres on Sunday, 12 July, at 7pm on Mzansi Magic.

Read more on these topics

Mzansi Magic TV shows

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Illegal mining puts Joburg’s M2 highway at risk of collapse
News Every person must be here lawfully, Ramaphosa says as security forces on alert ahead of 30 June
South Africa South Africa rebukes US envoy, reaffirms non‑aligned foreign policy
Courts Cat Matlala turns state witness after guilty plea in Saps-Medicare24 tender saga
Phakaaathi Brilliant Bafana surge into World Cup last 32

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News