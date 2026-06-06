WATCH: Khanyi Mars announces departure from ‘Yano Lyrics’

The announcement comes weeks after Mars left Music Pulse.

Media personality Khanyi Mars has announced her departure from Yano Lyrics.

The announcement comes weeks after she exited Music Pulse, a show on the Podcast and Chill Network.

In a video shared on Yano Lyrics’ Instagram, Mars said the decision was not easy.

“It has come to an end, and it wasn’t an easy decision to make. As you can tell, I am pretty nervous sharing this with you guys,” she said.

She added: “This got too real too quick, I am afraid. I do not know why I am feeling this. I didn’t know it was going to be this difficult, but we are here now.”

Mars did not reveal her next career move. The video also featured members of the Yano Lyrics team wishing her well for the future.

“We wish her all the best in her career, and we will always support her. If she needs something, she can always call,” one of the team members said in the video.

Music Pulse exit

Last month, Mars announced that she was leaving Music Pulse. She did not disclose the reasons behind her departure.

“I have officially taken the decision to leave the Podcast and Chill Network. I’m no longer part of Music Pulse. I’m extremely grateful to the entire network,” she said.

Before joining Music Pulse, Mars co-presented Piano Pulse alongside Thakgi and Sfiso while continuing her work with Yano Lyrics.