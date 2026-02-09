MaBlerh to host first-ever ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa’ reunion

The reunion will air in two parts on Showmax later this month.

TV personality MaBlerh has been announced as the host for the first-ever reunion of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa.

The reunion will air in two parts on Showmax on 20 and 27 February 2026, and on Mzansi Magic on 21 and 28 February 2026.

The series premiered on Showmax on 28 November 2025 and features an all-star cast from across Africa.

Durban is represented by Annie Mthembu, Angel Ndlela, and Jojo Robinson; Johannesburg by Madam and Christall Kay; Nairobi by Dr Catherine Masitsa and Zena Nyambu; and Nigeria by Princess Jecoco from Abuja and Mariam Timmer from Lagos.

MaBlerh on hosting the reunion

MaBlerh said he is proud and excited to host the reunion.

“Hosting the first Ultimate Girls Trip reunion in the world, on African soil, is something I am incredibly proud of,” he said.

He added that the reunion will address all events from the season openly.

“Going into this reunion, I plan to address everything head-on. Everyone will be held accountable, and everything will be put on the table. My approach is not to avoid any topic or soften the truth. If it happened, it will be discussed openly and honestly.”

He said the reunion will give viewers direct answers from the cast about controversies and conflicts.

“I host with no fear, and I believe uncomfortable conversations often lead to the most honest television,” he said.

MaBlerh described the reunion as a historic moment for the franchise.

“This season sets a new standard and proves that Africa can deliver premium, appointment-viewing television at the highest level,” he added.

