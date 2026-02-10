New book, amapiano song and more fragrance: Christall Kay reveals plans after Real Housewives

Reality TV fame was just the beginning for Christall Kay's growing entertainment empire. She lets us in on her plans.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star and fan favourite Christall Kay is already looking far beyond the reunion couch.

Speaking candidly to The Citizen ahead of the show’s reunion, the entertainer opened up about her next chapter. It is packed with ambition, creativity and global plans.

With the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa season in Rio coming to an end, Chrystal says she is focused on building the brands and passions that have been quietly growing alongside her television fame.

One of her biggest priorities is relaunching her sold-out beauty and fragrance range, which exceeded expectations.

“I’ve got great news with the perfume,” she shared. “We sold out, which is a good problem to have, but it meant supplies ran short,” she confirmed. The range will be relaunched later this year.

She is also exploring major distribution deals, including Amazon. In addition, she revealed that an athlete’s department store has already shown strong interest in stocking the products.

But beauty is just one piece of the puzzle.

Christall Kay. Picture: Instagram

Christall the author

Christall has also completed her autobiography, a personal project that is now in its final stages with publishers.

Titled: Truth Beyond the Camera: The Pain and Glory of a TV Reality Star, the book promises an honest look at life behind the scenes of reality television.

“The book is done and with the publishers now,” she said. “We’re designing the cover and finalising everything.”

She hopes the autobiography will be available online between February and March.

Beyond the book, she has her sights set on television once again, this time on her own terms.

She revealed that several production companies have approached her about developing her own show. “I would love to have my own show,” she said, adding that discussions are ongoing.

New music

Music remains close to her heart, too.

Christall plans to travel to Los Angeles around March or April to reconnect with record companies and continue where she left off in 2017. She is working on new music, blending South African influences with amapiano-driven sounds.

“I’m very excited for the future beyond Real Housewives,” she said. “I am who I am on and off camera. If you really have it, you don’t have to fight for it.”