TV

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » TV

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ triple eviction brings total exits to seven

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

4 minute read

9 February 2026

11:13 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Three housemates were evicted during the Live Eviction Show on Sunday.

Kokki Mshefane and Buhle B

Evicted Big Brother Mzansi S6 housemates. From left to right: Kokki Mshefane and Buhle B. Pictures: Supplied

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Three more housemates, Mshefane, Kokii and Buhle B have been evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi: Bazozwa house.

The trio was evicted during the Sunday Live Eviction Show, hosted by Smash Afrika.

Their exit brings the total number of evicted housemates this season to seven.

The show followed a tense week in the house after face-to-face nominations earlier in the week.

During the broadcast, Smash Afrika spoke to several housemates about the atmosphere in the house. Neliswa described the week as difficult, saying it involved “conversations taken out of context and girls being girls”.

ALSO READ: Big Brother Mzansi: Ofentse eviction angers viewers — ‘The experiment has lost the plot’

Emotional evictions

Mshefane was announced as the fifth housemate to be evicted. He said he expected the outcome.

“My target was three weeks. I was an underdog, and I knew that if I get nominated, chances were high that I would be evicted,” he said.

Kokii became the sixth housemate to leave the competition. She said her eviction came as a surprise, and she became emotional after watching a recap of her time in the house.

Buhle B was announced as the seventh housemate to be evicted. She said she believed the outcome was part of a bigger plan.

RELATED ARTICLES

“It’s all God’s plan and His timing,” she said, adding, “Obviously, I’m sad, I left my man in there.”

Tensions and frustrations inside the house

Earlier in the week, housemates took part in a wager task after being divided by gender. The male group won the task, which involved creating and maintaining a structured exercise programme.

The group that showed the least improvement was required to take on additional cooking duties.

Tensions were also evident during the week, particularly around household chores and personal relationships. Several housemates used diary room sessions to express frustration and emotional strain.

The three evicted housemates said they would continue sharing their journeys on social media.

NOW READ: Frank Opperman: A TV legend talks past and new intimate doccie

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Big Brother Mzansi evictions reality show

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News SIU ordered to return super cars believed to belong to tender kingpin Hangwani Maumela [VIDEO]
News ‘No BBL, just Ozempic’: Cat Matlala’s cop ‘girlfriend’ tells Madlanga commission
Politics Will Duduzane Zuma replace John Hlophe as MK party deputy president?
Courts Cat Matlala frustrated as attempt to go back to Gauteng prison stalls, hints at fresh bail bid
News WATCH: Thabo Bester claims his escape is just an ‘allegation’ in another court rant

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News