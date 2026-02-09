‘Big Brother Mzansi’ triple eviction brings total exits to seven

Three housemates were evicted during the Live Eviction Show on Sunday.

Three more housemates, Mshefane, Kokii and Buhle B have been evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi: Bazozwa house.

The trio was evicted during the Sunday Live Eviction Show, hosted by Smash Afrika.

Their exit brings the total number of evicted housemates this season to seven.

The show followed a tense week in the house after face-to-face nominations earlier in the week.

During the broadcast, Smash Afrika spoke to several housemates about the atmosphere in the house. Neliswa described the week as difficult, saying it involved “conversations taken out of context and girls being girls”.

Emotional evictions

Mshefane was announced as the fifth housemate to be evicted. He said he expected the outcome.

“My target was three weeks. I was an underdog, and I knew that if I get nominated, chances were high that I would be evicted,” he said.

Kokii became the sixth housemate to leave the competition. She said her eviction came as a surprise, and she became emotional after watching a recap of her time in the house.

Buhle B was announced as the seventh housemate to be evicted. She said she believed the outcome was part of a bigger plan.

“It’s all God’s plan and His timing,” she said, adding, “Obviously, I’m sad, I left my man in there.”

Tensions and frustrations inside the house

Earlier in the week, housemates took part in a wager task after being divided by gender. The male group won the task, which involved creating and maintaining a structured exercise programme.

The group that showed the least improvement was required to take on additional cooking duties.

Tensions were also evident during the week, particularly around household chores and personal relationships. Several housemates used diary room sessions to express frustration and emotional strain.

The three evicted housemates said they would continue sharing their journeys on social media.

