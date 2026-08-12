Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are married – and fans are filling the photo void with AI

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez announced their marriage after a private civil ceremony in Portugal.

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez have officially tied the knot. The couple confirmed their marriage on 11 August 2026, after a private civil ceremony in the coastal town of Cascais, Portugal, near Lisbon.

In a characteristically understated announcement, Ronaldo shared a close-up photo on Instagram of the pair’s hands resting together, both wearing simple gold wedding bands.

The caption read simply “C [heart emoji] G.” The post quickly racked up millions of likes.

The wedding came exactly one year after Rodríguez announced their engagement with a photo of a substantial diamond ring and the Spanish caption translating to “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives.” The pair have been together for about a decade after meeting when Rodríguez worked at a Gucci store in Madrid while Ronaldo played for Real Madrid. They share two daughters and a son who sadly died at birth. They also raise Ronaldo’s three other children as a family of five kids.

What the couple has not shared is any image of themselves in wedding attire, the venue or the celebration itself.

That absence has not stopped fans from imagining every detail. Within hours of the announcement, social media platforms were filled with AI-generated pictures and videos depicting the “wedding”.

Creators have produced highly realistic (and highly varied) scenes: the couple in classic white gown and tuxedo, elaborate cultural reinterpretations including Kerala-style and other South Asian-inspired ceremonies, and group shots placing football stars such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Neymar and others among the guests. Some clips even show cake-cutting moments or celebrity attendees in traditional attire. Many of these images look convincing enough at a glance that some users initially mistook them for genuine photos from the day.

The flood of AI content continues a pattern that began earlier, when engagement and wedding rumours first circulated and speculative generated images went viral. Because the real ceremony was deliberately private and the only official visual remains the ring photo, the creative gap has been filled by artificial intelligence.

Ronaldo, 41, continues his career with Saudi club Al-Nassr after representing Portugal at the 2026 World Cup. Rodríguez, 32, makes a living as a high-profile model, influencer and businesswoman.