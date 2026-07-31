Gabisile Tshabalala joins ‘Inimba’ as chaos-loving Thokozile

Gabisile Tshabalala makes a loud entrance on Mzansi Magic's 'Inimba' this August, playing Thokozile, a free-spirited sister set to shake up Cosmo City.

Mzansi Magic telenovela Inimba is about to get a lot louder. From Monday, 3 August, actress Gabisile Tshabalala joins the season 2 cast as Thokozile – a free-spirited troublemaker who’s about to turn Cosmo City upside down.



Thokozile is introduced as the older sister of Zethu, played by Mpumie Khuzwayo. Having recently broken up with her truck-driver boyfriend after years of avoiding responsibility, Thokozile lands back in the lives of her sister and mother just as Zethu prepares for motherhood – timing that’s unlikely to go smoothly.



Ahead of her debut, Tshabalala spoke about stepping into the role, what she has in common with her unfiltered new character and what viewers can expect when Thokozile arrives.

Finding the fun in Thokozile

Asked what drew her to a character described as loud and completely unpredictable, Tshabalala said it was Thokozile’s refusal to filter herself.

“I love how free-spirited she is; she thinks out loud and says things we only hold back so as not to hurt anyone, especially because in normal life I can’t really be like that,” she said, adding that the role reminded her of a more carefree version of herself.



But there’s more to Thokozile than comic relief.

Tshabalala said the character hides real pain behind her humour – something she relates to as a mother herself.

“The character is like a walking social media post, where you show what you want people to see,” she explained, saying she does the same with her own children by choosing to show strength rather than pain.

A warm welcome on set

Tshabalala had nothing but praise for her new castmates and crew, describing the Inimba set as an unexpectedly comfortable place to land.

“It didn’t feel like a new place, it felt like home.” She noted that this held true both for colleagues she’d worked with before and those she was meeting for the first time.

Without giving too much away, Tshabalala teased plenty of drama once Thokozile settles in. “Laughter, love and loads of chaos!” she said, urging viewers to “get ready to have fun and remain entertained.”



As for how audiences will respond to her character, Tshabalala compared Thokozile to a real-life South African icon.

“I can liken her to the musical artist, Zodwa Wabantu, whom I love,” she said, because in her view, both are women who live freely and unapologetically, regardless of who approves. “She is not hurting anyone and just enjoys living her life freely while making unintentional mistakes, but just remains pure and true to herself.”



Inimba airs every weeknight from Monday to Friday at 8.30 pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161).