‘Married at First Sight Mzansi’s’ Hlulani Ngobeni on how life has changed since the show aired

A day after his TikTok Live with fellow 'Married at First Sight Mzansi' castmates, Hlulani Ngobeni breaks his silence on marrying a stranger and his first impressions of wife, Nompumelelo.

Married at First Sight Mzansi Season 3 has spent the past three weeks cementing itself as one of the country’s biggest reality TV conversations, with viewers tuning in every Sunday on Mzansi Magic to watch four couples navigate love, healing and the reality of marrying a complete stranger.

The season’s four couples – Hlulani Ngobeni and Nompumelelo Sobopha, Lesiba Tleane and Matshediso Maphutse, Obren Masuku and Laurinda Mabunda, and Prince Zwide Zwane and Esethu Seku – each said “I do” without ever having met their partner beforehand, placing their trust entirely in the show’s panel of relationship experts.

Ngobeni, in his first interview since the show aired, spoke about his experience a day after he appeared on a TikTok Live alongside fellow male castmates, where the pair discussed love and relationships with fans.

This season’s youngest groom shared what drew him to the experiment, his first glimpse of wife Nompumelelo Sobopha at the altar, and how life has changed since the season began airing.

Nompumelelo Sobopha and Hlulani Ngobeni, two of the singles taking a leap of faith on Married at First Sight Mzansi Season 3. Picture: Supplied

On signing up for the show

For Ngobeni, marriage was never a decision he took lightly – and the show offered a structured path towards a commitment he’d long hoped to make.

“I joined the show because I’ve always believed in marriage. To me, marriage is about love, commitment, and building a life together, and I felt ready for that kind of lifelong commitment. Growing up with two parents who genuinely loved and supported each other inspired me, and I’ve always hoped to build that kind of marriage for myself.”

He also says it was the rigour behind the Married at First Sight Mzansi experts’ matchmaking process that convinced him he was in the right place.

“The entire process stood out to me, especially the intake, the psychometric and physical assessments, and the attention to detail from the experts and production team. I was impressed by how thoroughly they got to know each cast member before the show. It gave me confidence that this was something truly meant for me.”

Meeting his wife at the altar

Asked about his first impression of Sobopha, Ngobeni said: “My first impression was simple: she was absolutely gorgeous. I couldn’t help but think, ‘Wow, she’s so beautiful.'”

That moment, he says, brought a flood of emotion – made easier by the presence of his family.

“My heart and mind were racing. I couldn’t contain the excitement and joy I was feeling. Seeing my family applauding and supporting me made me feel safe, confident, and reassured that I had made the right decision.”

Preparing for the unknown

Married at First Sight Mzansi’s Hlulani Ngobeni on how life has changed since the show aired. Picture: Instagram, @connect_tv

Rather than mapping out every possible scenario, Ngobeni says he chose to approach the experience with openness.

“I didn’t have a specific plan for every obstacle that might come my way, but I knew one thing with confidence: I was ready to embrace the journey and face whatever challenges came with an open mind and heart.”

“I hope viewers will see my kindness, my genuine intentions, and the unwavering support my family has given both me and my partner throughout this journey.”

Family reaction and life in the public eye

Ngobeni’s family, he says, took some time to come around to the idea, but have since rallied behind him.

“My family has been incredibly supportive. At first, they were shocked because they never expected to see me on the show. But as everything has unfolded, they’ve embraced the journey and have been behind me every step of the way.”

Since the season began airing, the young groom has also had to adjust to newfound public recognition.

“I’ve been recognised by people in public, and it has been an amazing experience. The love and support I’ve received from viewers has been overwhelming, and I’m truly grateful for it.”

Married at First Sight Mzansi Season 3 airs Sundays at 6pm on Mzansi Magic.