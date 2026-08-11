MAFS Mzansi fans are fuming over Hlulani’s TikTok activity – Here’s why

As 'Married at First Sight Mzansi' Season 3 airs, fans are calling out Hlulani Ngobeni's frequent TikTok activity for spoiling the suspense.

Married at First Sight Mzansi Season 3, which premiered on Mzansi Magic in early July 2026, has a spoiler problem, and viewers are laying much of the blame at the door of cast members’ social media accounts, particularly Hlulani Ngobeni’s.

Hlulani, paired with Nompumelelo “Mpumi” Sobopha, was an early fan favourite thanks to the pair’s chemistry at the altar.



That goodwill has since curdled, with handfuls of viewers criticising Mpumi as cold or unappreciative on screen while praising Hlulani for his visible effort in the relationship.

But as the season has progressed into August, the online conversation has shifted away from the couple’s on-screen dynamic and towards Hlulani’s off-screen one – specifically, how active he’s been on TikTok while episodes are still airing.

“The season has barely started”, and fans already know too much

Viewers feel that cast members posting, going live, and giving interviews mid-season is killing the suspense before the show itself gets there.

One widely shared X post from 7 August summed up the mood: “This season of #MarriedAtFirstSightMzansi is so boring because most of the cast is already active on social media. We can already tell who’s no longer together, and the season has barely started.”

The post asked pointedly whether contestants had been trained on how to conduct themselves online while a show is still airing, and drew hundreds of likes along with widespread agreement in the replies.

Hlulani Ngobeni. Picture: Supplied, Multichoice

That sentiment kept surfacing across threads on different social media platforms, with some fans holding up the show’s first season as the gold standard specifically because there was no “social media circus” until the reunion.



Others were blunter, branding this season a “total flop” on that front and comparing the vibe to Big Brother-style clout-chasing rather than the relationship experiment the format is built on.

The question about whether contestants sign NDAs, and what these documents say about a “no-spoilers” rule, also came up.

‘Beyoncé’ under the microscope

While the frustration is aimed at the cast broadly, Hlulani has become the most scrutinised individual case. He’s kept up a regular TikTok presence throughout the season, including content that some viewers have read as responding to, or subtly shading, criticism Mpumi has made of him on-screen.



He has even gone as far as changing his display name to include “Beyoncé” after a remark on screen comparing him to the global superstar renowned for her main character energy.

In another notable moment, a fan asked him to hold off posting certain videos until the season had finished airing – he reportedly replied that he couldn’t wait because he’d forget, a response that landed somewhere between funny and eye-roll-inducing for viewers, several of whom accused him of “throwing shade.”

Reaction to him is split roughly into two camps. Some viewers find his content entertaining, or even feel it validates what they’re seeing play out on screen.

One comment read: “Hlulani’s latest TikTok?? Oh Nompumelelo sweety I’m so sorry. I get it now.”

Others are far less charitable, with one viewer writing bluntly that he was “actually irritating the hell out of me on TikTok,” and others questioning the authenticity of someone who “came for love” but appears to be building an influencer presence in real time.

Nompumelelo Sobopha and Hlulani Ngobeni, two of the singles taking a leap of faith on ‘Married at First Sight Mzansi’ Season 3. Picture: Supplied

There’s also a fairness argument in the mix: several fans pointed out that Mpumi may be more restricted by her contract from posting freely, which leaves Hlulani effectively controlling the public narrative solo.

Not everyone is against him, though.

Several fans see his online activity as simply a modern, unavoidable reality of appearing on a reality show.

A pattern bigger than one season

None of this is entirely new. Similar complaints about cast members posting mid-season have followed Married at First Sight franchises before, including earlier Mzansi seasons.