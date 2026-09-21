Lions boss includes young guns Adams, Felix in URC squad

The group consists of 60 players, with their first match this Saturday against the defending champions.

The Lions have named their United Rugby Championship squad for the upcoming season, which starts on Friday. The same squad will be used for the Champions Cup matches later on.

There are no surprises in the squad, which includes exciting young centre Ethan Adams, who was still at school at Grey College last year. He played a handful of Currie Cup games this season.

Also in the mix will be another former Grey and SA Schools player, and Junior Bok, in flyhalf/fullback Alzeadon Felix.

The other “Next-Gen” players in the squad are Luke Cannon, JD Hattingh, Cecil Parsons and James Schnetler.

In all, coach Ivan van Rooyen named a 60-player group.

The Lions get their season underway with a match against the defending champions, Leinster, at Ellis Park, on Saturday, at 1.30pm.

The squad was named just hours after the Lions confirmed that young scrumhalf Haashim Pead had opted out of his contract to join the Stormers. He will be available immediately for the Cape Town-based team, who he will play for until 2030.

Lions URC squad

Backs: Ethan Adams, Boeta Chamberlain, Zian Cilliers, Erich Cronje, Angelo Davids, Alzeadon Felix, Likhona Finca, Sam Francis, Jason Hugo, Layton Horn, Quan Horn, Rynhardt Jonker, Daniel Kasende, Richard Kriel, Rabz Maxwane, Gilermo Mentoe, Bronson Mills, Asad Moos, Kelly Mpeku, Chris Smith, Keagan Smith, Nico Steyn, Morne van den Berg, Henco van Wyk

Forwards: Hyron Andrews, Thando Biyela, Morne Brandon, Jarod Cairns, Luke Cannon, Eddie Davids, Ruan Delport, Renzo du Plessis, JP du Preez, Marco Ferreira, Marno Grobbelaar, JD Hattingh, Batho Hlekani, Francke Horn, SJ Kotze, Tiaan Lange, Sebastian Lombard, Siba Mahashe, Morgan Naude, Reinhard Nothnagel, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Etienne Oosthuizen, Cecil Parsons, JC Pretorius, Siba Qoma, James Schnetler, RF Schoeman, Juan Schoeman, Mahle Sithole, Dylan Sjoblom, Ruan Swart, Conraad van Vuuren, Boan Venter, Morne Venter, Ruan Venter