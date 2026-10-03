Experts in the hot seat: What to expect from the Married at First Sight Mzansi Season 3 reunion

The couples will come face to face again months after filming wrapped.

Thirteen weeks of weddings, honeymoons, highs, lows and some very difficult decisions later, Married at First Sight Mzansi Season 3, is heading into the part viewers have been waiting for: the reunion.

It airs on Sunday, 4 October, at 6pm as a two-part special, exclusively on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161).

Part two follows on Sunday, 11 October, also at 6pm.

Lerato Mvelase runs the room

Respected actor, Lerato Mvelase, will serve as host, tasked with bringing the couples back together to confront unresolved issues, reflect on their journeys and reveal where they stand today.

The couples will come face to face again months after filming wrapped, revisiting the moments that defined their marriages and the tensions that never quite got settled.



According to Mvelase’s TVSA profile, she started 2002 as presenter on CCM1, worked on a show called A Word or 2 on SABC2 in 2004, and later in her career, took over from Joel Zuma as the host of the e.tv docu-reality series, Kaelo Stories of Hope, for the show’s ninth season in 2013.

She also hosted six seasons of the Mzansi Magic show, Seng’Khathele.

Lerato Mvelase hosted six seasons of the Mzansi Magic show, Seng’Khathele. Picture: Supplied, Mzansi Magic

The experts are in the room, and that’s a first

Thabang Mashigo, Xolani Hlitana (Pastor X), Dr Mpume Zenda and Bakhe Dlamini join the conversation for the last time this season.

That matters, because this season’s matching has drawn plenty of heat online.

If the couples have questions about how they ended up paired, this is the first time they can put them to the people who made the calls.

Additionally, the fan base has lamented the experts not holding certain cast members accountable and Mvelase will pose questions on behalf of the viewers.

Where the couples landed

After the final vows in Episode 13 on Sunday, 27 September, the outcomes were:

Prince and Esethu recommitted. Prince reflected on their journey, got down on one knee and proposed again. She said yes, and they were the only couple to leave the ceremony choosing to continue.

Hlulani and Nompumelelo chose not to recommit, ending a marriage marked by challenges around trust, honesty and emotional connection.

Lesiba and Matshediso delivered the unexpected turn. Lesiba was ready to recommit, but Matshediso walked away, explaining that their connection changed after they left the shared apartments and questioning whether it could thrive beyond the experiment.

Obren and Laurinda had already ended their marriage earlier in the season.

Expect the reunion to dig into all of it, plus what has happened since the cameras stopped rolling.

Mark your diary: