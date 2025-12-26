What to Watch: Netflix’s ‘Man vs Baby’ is hillarious

You will never regret watching this show.

There is nothing that comes close to British slapstick and situational comedy, and nobody does it better than Rowan Atkinson. Netflix’s Man vs Baby will have you in stitches from the get-go. It’s funny, fuzzy and the perfect limited series to escape from festive calendar malaise.

Man vs Baby is a follow-up to the 2023 Atkinson-Netflix pairing Man vs Bee. Trevor Bingley, his character, is older, wiser, and still ridiculously optimistic about the idea that this time things might just work out in life.

But fate has a funny way of cream-pieing Bingley in the face whenever the sun peeks from behind his somewhat overcast days.

Bingley, now divorced, is a school caretaker scraping by and looking forward to a quiet Christmas with his ex-wife and daughter. But, alas, at the last minute, the former Mrs Bingley calls and cancels, because she’s going to Barbados with her new Mediterranean lover instead.

It’s a double whammy because the school also had to let him go. There seemed to be no joy ahead for his festive season.

Left alone for Christmas

Then, two events occur that change his season. Before he can even lock the school gates for the holidays, Bingley is left holding a baby that nobody comes back for. The baby was used as a nativity prop after it was left backstage in a basket.

Then, moments later, he lands a high-paying house-sitting job for a family of millionaires in London. It seemed as if life was good again, but of course, for Bingley, it was just the beginning of a crazy misadventure.

Misadventure calls in Netflix’s Man vs Baby. Picture Supplied

Baby Jesus, the nickname he gave the infant, in tow, he settles in at the la-de-da mansion. And of course, everything that could go wrong does. This is despite Bingley’s best intentions.

The situation compounds into disaster after disaster, leaving you rolling on the floor laughing. The police, social workers, the millionaire’s concierge and chef, neighbours and a pooping dog all rally around Atkinson’s character to aid comedic set-ups. And every skit works like a charm.

Watch the trailer

Just like in Man vs Bee, the comedy depends substantially on Atkinson’s exceptional physical comedy, his facial expressions and finely tuned body language. The show was written by the actor along with William Davies and directed by David Kerr, whose directorial debut was also with Atkinson in the mighty Johnny English Strikes Again flick.

In between the comedy, there are some great, nuanced layers of storytelling. Think A Christmas Carol, think Dinner for One at a long bow and a couple of other Christmas classics and characters that’s drawn from to fluff out the body of the four-episode series.

Despite the comedy having a somewhat predictable feel to it, because British comedy has that way about it, it’s the kind of funny that wills its audience into wanting the mishaps to happen.

Viewers are drawn into the action and laugh at every turn, and there is not a moment that anyone would want to get up from the couch to make a cup of tea without pausing. Man vs Baby is that good.

You’ll be nailed to the telly

Of course, Bingley’s journey comes full circle, and by the final episode, the warmth and fuzziness of the festive season is laid out on the Christmas table. It’s the last supper, but it’s also the genesis moment of a few more laughs and a message of togetherness. That is, until the last “oh shit” moment ends the series on a high note.

Man vs Baby is more than just a Christmassy follow-up to Man vs Bee. It’s an anytime, anywhere comedy and a much better option for festive viewing than the typical storylines of Santa flicks and Christmas codswallop usually served up by Hollywood this time of year.

