‘Outlaws’ actress Mamodibe Ramodibe to star in new Mzansi Magic comedy series ‘Bhelas’

Ramodibe will play Neo in the new show.
Actress Mamodibe Ramodibe is set to star in the new comedy series Bhelas, which will premiere on Mzansi Magic in January 2026.
Ramodibe is currently known for her role on Showmax’s Outlaws, where she portrays the fierce warrior Buang.
She has also appeared on Netflix’s A Soweto Love Story, BET Africa’s Black Tax, and MTV Shuga Down South (2).
In Bhelas, Ramodibe will play Neo. She stars alongside Rainy Nthangeni as Amahle, Sello Ramolahloane as Modisa, Tshepo Matlala as Zakhele, Khaya Mthembu as Bra Ali, and Gago Pathoe as Mmamokgethi.
What to expect from ‘Bhelas’
The series is set in the fast-paced environment of a call centre. It follows Thato, played by Obakeng Makube, a university dropout who dreams of becoming a world-class chef. His family believes he is still studying law.
Bhelas is produced by Bhela Television Proprietary Limited, a partnership between Urban Brew and 2go2media.
The show will air on Mzansi Magic from Monday, 5 January 2026, at 20:00.
