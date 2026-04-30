Rosemary Zimu leads psychological drama ‘Strings Attached’ exploring love and manipulation

Mzansi Magic's new drama 'Strings Attached' stars Rosemary Zimu as a woman who falls into a cycle of manipulation and control after a charming businessman sweeps her off her feet.

Modern dating discourse has not only created an arsenal of terms that make love feel hard to navigate and understand, but it has also made therapy-speak so common that certain terms have started to lose their meaning. However, Strings Attached, a new Mzansi Magic drama, looks to explore those terms through storytelling.

According to the channel, the drama tells a story about love and psychological mind games, exploring how even the most unlikely person can be trapped in a cycle of manipulation and control.



Rosemary Zimu (Savage Beauty, Scandal!) plays Lethabo, the breadwinner of her family who falls for what she believes is her chance at love.

Melusi Mbhele stars alongside Rosemary Zimu in Mzansi Magic’s gripping new psychological drama Strings Attached. Picture: Supplied, Mzansi Magic

This, after a mysterious businessman, Xolani, played by Melusi Mbhele (Isibaya, Shaka iLembe), offers her desires on a silver platter, makes her believe that all he wants is just to love her. However, he uses his charm and power to captivate her, and soon, what begins as a fairytale quickly spirals into something far more ominous.

Strings Attached is a Ray Content Hub production directed by Nthabi Tau. She spoke to the channel and unpacked some of the layers behind the making of this gripping story.

Insights from the director

According to Tau, who has worked on projects such as The River (2018), Ithonga (2025) and Ndingowakho (2025), the series was born out of an interest in how love and control can sometimes exist in the same space.

“I was drawn to the idea that not all relationships that look romantic on the surface are safe underneath. In many ways, the show explores the quiet, often unspoken dynamics of emotional dependency. We wanted to tell a story that feels intimate and recognisable, but also unsettling in how it unfolds.”

This also informed how the team organised the different elements of the story.

“What sets Strings Attached apart is that the tension doesn’t just come from the plot of the story, but it also comes from perception.”

“The story is deeply psychological and subjective. You’re not always watching events unfold in a straightforward way. You’re experiencing them through the emotional lens of the characters. We also leaned into a more fragmented, intimate style of storytelling. Moments don’t always resolve cleanly, and that’s intentional. It mirrors how obsession works. How it distorts time, memory, and your reality.”

Similar stories have historically treaded a thin line between depiction and glamourisation, and the production team was aware of this.

“That balance was very intentional from the beginning. The goal was never to present toxicity as desirable, but to show how it can feel desirable in the moment.”

Melusi Mbhele as Xolani and Rosemary Zimu as Lethabo in Strings Attached, Mzansi Magic’s gripping new psychological drama about love and manipulation. Picture: Supplied, Mzansi Magic

To do this, Tau said the production team leaned into perspective, allowing the audience to experience the emotional pull of the relationship, while gradually revealing the cracks.

“We wanted viewers to question their own reactions, like – Why does this feel good? Why does it also feel wrong? So instead of glamorising the toxic dynamic, we invite the audience to sit inside it and recognise its complexity.”

Another essential component in getting this right in Strings Attached was the chemistry of the cast. In fact, Tau calls this element “essential.”

“This story lives and dies on the connection between the characters. The actors needed to create something that felt believable enough to draw you in but layered enough to carry the tension underneath. What made it work is that the chemistry wasn’t just about attraction – it was about energy. There’s a push and pull, a sense of curiosity, power, vulnerability. The cast really understood the emotional language of the show, and that allowed even small moments to carry weight.”

‘The woman whose story was never told’

Beyond educating and entertaining audiences, she also hopes the show will spark crucial conversations.

She said: “I hope it opens conversations about emotional boundaries, self-worth and how we define love. In a South African context, there’s often a lot we inherit… like culturally, socially, even generationally – about what relationships should look like and sometimes that makes it harder to recognise when something isn’t healthy.”

Tau believes many viewers will see parts of themselves in these characters and hopes Strings Attached encourages honest conversations about the kinds of relationships we enter. She also noted how the subject matter taught the cast and crew so much.

“What stayed with me most was realising we were giving a voice to the woman whose story was never told – we became the conduit to the truths of victims and understood the massive responsibility and privilege we were given.”

“As a crew, the lessons and conversations surrounding this topic will stay with me for a very long time. This was more than just a shoot; it was a lesson in humanity and how the human spirit can overcome. Some of the most powerful moments came from stillness, which reinforced for me that this story doesn’t need to be loud to be intense.”

Strings Attached will air on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) from Monday, 4 May at 8pm.