A look back at Top Billing’s most iconic presenters and where they are now

Let's take a look back at some of our favourite South African cultural icons from 'Top Billing' and where they are now.

On Thursday evening, Top Billing, crowned South Africa’s most iconic luxury lifestyle show, returns to SABC 3 after nearly seven years off air.

On Friday, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in The Devil Wears Prada 2, hitting cinemas globally after nearly two decades of anticipation.

And somewhere between those two events, fashion’s ongoing cyclical return to the pin-striped, sharp-shouldered, blazer-forward, business-casual aesthetic of the early 2000s has quietly completed its arc from trend to full cultural moment.

We are, collectively, deeply in our feelings about a very specific era.

Nostalgia, of course, has always been a feature of popular culture rather than a bug, but right now it feels supercharged.

Top Billing occupied incomparable cultural real estate for South Africans. At its peak, it was appointment television. The show made aspirational living feel attainable by showcasing the country’s beauty and talent at their most polished. The show also produced a roster of presenters who became household names, then business icons. When it went off air around 2019, it left a gap that no other local format has convincingly filled. Now it’s back. And the timing, whether intentional or not, is immaculate.

Ahead of Thursday evening’s return episode, we take a nostalgic trip down memory lane, looking back at some of the show’s most memorable presenters and where they are now (as of 2026).

OGs, pioneers and business icons

The new season of Top Billing premieres on Thursday, 30 April 2026. Picture: X, @SABC3TopBilling

Basetsana “Bassie” Kumalo: Considered one of the show’s original faces, Bassie helped define the show’s elegant, aspirational tone. She transitioned seamlessly from presenter to media powerhouse as executive chairperson of Tswelopele Productions (the company behind Top Billing). Since she first joined the show, Bassie has built a formidable business empire while staying involved in philanthropy and media. She’s back on screen for the 2026 revival.

Jo-Ann Strauss: A former Miss South Africa who brought poise and professionalism to the show. She evolved into one of South Africa’s most sought-after global Master of Ceremonies and speakers, hosting high-profile events across continents for major brands. She serves on corporate boards and continues her elegant, high-flying international lifestyle even years after her time on Top Billing. In recent years, she’s also leaned into personal passions like art, family, and even returning to ballet as an adult.

Michelle Garforth-Venter and Neil McCarthy: These two media personalities are also among the early faces who helped establish the show’s sophisticated benchmark. Public details on their current activities are more limited compared to later stars, but they continue to work as voice talent and actors, respectively. Michelle is also notably married to fellow TV personality, Riaan Venter.

The fan favourites

Jeannie D (Jeannie de Gouveia): Beloved for her infectious energy, husky voice, and megawatt smile, Jeannie became a household name before stepping back from full-time TV to focus on entrepreneurship. She launched her own clothing and fragrance lines, built Jeannieous, a curated lifestyle platform featuring content on fashion, beauty, wellness, and travel, in partnership with Justine Stafford, and continues to serve as a top MC and luxury brand partner.

2026 Top Billing presenters Zozi Tunzi, Bryoni Govender and Arno Greeff. Pictures: Top Billing via X

Dr Michael Mol: The medical doctor who made health, wellness, and balanced living cool and approachable on the show, built a longevitous career across broadcasting, talk shows, and lifestyle programming. Today, he runs TomorrowToday as a futurist and business consultant while remaining a warm, relatable on-air presence. Like Bassie, he’s returned to the presenting lineup for the 2026 revival.

Ursula Chikane (née Stapelfeldt, aka “Brown Sugar”): Often hailed as “the voice” of Top Billing for her smooth delivery and presence, she has stayed deeply rooted in broadcasting as a veteran radio and TV personality. She works as a producer of radio, TV, and corporate content, and remains active as a speaker and traveller.

New era icons

Bonang Matheba: South Africa’s most celebrated media darling used her time on Top Billing as a launchpad to become one of Africa’s most influential media personalities. She has since built a global brand as a host, entrepreneur (owner of luxury beverage House of BNG), and style icon. Recent highlights include hosting major events such as the Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town, the Miss South Africa pageant, and international pageants like Miss Cosmo 2025 in Vietnam. She continues turning heads at high-profile events while expanding her business and cultural impact.

Jonathan Boynton-Lee: He launched his career through the Presenter Search and became a fan-favourite staple, forming close bonds with colleagues like the late Simba Mhere (whose memory is still fondly celebrated in SA entertainment circles). After Top Billing, he pursued acting and filmmaking while continuing as a presenter and MC. He’s back hosting for the 2026 season alongside other returning talent like Dr Fezile Mkhize and Ryle De Morny.

Jade Hubner and Christopher Jaftha: Winners of later Presenter Searches who brought fresh energy in the show’s more recent chapters. They contributed to keeping the format vibrant before the hiatus. Jaftha continues to work as a presenter and actor, while Hubner (who now goes by her husband’s surname, Daniel) works as a performance marketer and is expecting her third child.

The eternal faves

Nico Panagio: Known for his charm on Top Billing (2007-2013), he became synonymous with Survivor South Africa, hosting the show for over a decade (from 2010 onward, with seasons running into the early 2020s). He continues acting (with credits in soaps like Egoli, Generations, and 7de Laan), corporate MC work, speaking, as well as adventure and philanthropic pursuits.

Janez Vermeiren: He shifted behind the camera, co-founding Mannequin Pictures. He’s produced various travel, reality, and lifestyle shows, extending the aspirational content spirit of Top Billing into new formats like luxury real estate content for social media.

Lorna Maseko: A former ballet dancer who pivoted beautifully into the culinary world during and after her presenting days, Lorna is now a globally recognised chef, cookbook author, TV personality, and global ambassador for South African cuisine. She runs supper clubs, has a cookware line on HSN in the US, launched condiments and products, and served as Executive Chef for South African Airways (curating business class menus).

Tumisho Masha: The actor focused on travel and adventure segments during his 2004-2009 run. He has continued working as an actor, voice artist, and presenter, maintaining a presence in South African entertainment.

The 2026 return of Top Billing on S3 promises a refreshed take through more digital integration, a blend of nostalgia and new stories, and that signature aspirational glow.