SABC1 shuts down ‘Glam & Grind’ slay queen reality show rumours

SABC1 has slapped down claims of a new reality series about club hosts and "slay queens" after two gossip Instagram pages went viral with fabricated posters.

SABC1 has officially rubbished claims of an upcoming reality series called Glam & Grind, after the show went viral on gossip Instagram pages despite never actually being commissioned by the national broadcaster.

On 25 August 2026, the broadcaster’s official X and Instagram accounts posted a “FAKE NEWS ALERT”, warning that the promotional posters doing the rounds online are not official and that the show is not coming to the channel.



The post urged the public to rely solely on the broadcaster’s verified platforms for programming updates.

Where the rumour started

The claims can be traced back to two well-known gossip pages: buzzyb_sa (Buzzy B) and thepopcornroomsa (The Popcorn Room).

Buzzy B first posted glossy promo-style images and billed the unconfirmed show as “An SABC1 production.”



The page’s anonymous author further claimed that the show would be a 13-episode series following club hosts and “slay queens.”

The post also named a supposed cast and teased invented storylines including a six-month GAC car sponsorship already mired in “drama,” a birthday bash dogged by unpaid-debt claims, a Venda celebration, and accusations that cast members were flexing counterfeit designer bags.

SABC1 has slapped down claims of a new reality series about club hosts and “slay queens” after two gossip Instagram pages went viral with fabricated posters and cast lists. Picture: Screenshot/Instagram

The Popcorn Room shared similar material, amplifying the buzz to its own following.

Who got dragged in

The posters named real, already-public personalities as the supposed cast, including; Dineo Moloisane, a content creator known for lifestyle and fashion storytelling, plus her YouTube “Confessions” series. Doro Mongy (Semakaleng Mathobela) a club host and supposed entrepreneur most notably known for her work as a nightlife host. Khosi Twala a former Big Brother contestant turned influencer known for red-carpet glamour. And finally, Amanda Zinhle who dabbles as a DJ.

SABC1 has slapped down claims of a new reality series about club hosts and “slay queens” after two gossip Instagram pages went viral with fabricated posters and cast lists. Picture: Screenshot/Instagram

None of them had any confirmed involvement in an actual production at the time of writing and remain bystanders whose likenesses were used in a piece of disinformation.

A pattern in SA’s gossip economy

Both pages operate in South Africa’s fast-moving celebrity and nightlife gossip ecosystem.

Buzzy B’s operator has previously been linked in reporting to Botse Mabotja; in 2023, media personality Gorgeous Mbali (Mbali Sebapu) obtained an interim protection order and sent a cease-and-desist letter alleging harassment and defamation via accounts associated with the blog.

The Popcorn Room, meanwhile, is an older, largely anonymous page with a documented history tied to “bag” culture (arranging introductions between women and wealthy men) which drew public accusations from influencer Beverly Tlhako in 2025.

Online speculation persists that such accounts are run by insiders in the very scenes they cover, blurring the line between reporting and participation. This dynamic thrives on engagement, manufactured drama, and borrowed prestige from real public figures and broadcasters.