Sweet Guluva and Thandeka Nodada join the cast of ‘Amalanga Awafani’

The new additions come as the series prepares for a special Heritage Month episode.

Big Brother Mzansi star Sweet Guluva and actress Thandeka Nodada have joined the cast of SABC1 drama series Amalanga Awafani.

The new additions come as the series prepares for a special Heritage Month episode set to air on Thursday, 24 September.

Sweet Guluva will make his debut on Friday, 11 September, as Ngwenya, a firm but entertaining restaurant manager at the local watering hole.

The character is described as someone who keeps a tight ship while bringing humour to the series.

Sweet Guluva said he is grateful to be part of the show.

“I am happy about the opportunity to play Ngwenya on Amalanga Awafani since a lot of people don’t know that one of my first loves was acting,” he said.

The actor said the series also resonated with him because it is set in Nquthu, where he is from.

“When I got a call back from the producers, I saw this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The show is set in Nquthu, and I am also from Nquthu. Also, it resonates with me as it is about drama and music. I love acting, and I make music,” he said.

Thandeka Nodada brings mystery

Nodada will make her debut on 29 September as Nandipha, a sophisticated and influential businesswoman who enters Thembi’s life as a mentor and mother figure.

Nandipha appears to offer Thembi an opportunity for a better future. She is portrayed as gracious, business-savvy and nurturing.

However, her intentions may not be as straightforward as they initially appear.

Nodada said the character has several layers for viewers to discover.

“Nandipha’s character truly embodies the saying, ‘If it’s too good to be true, it probably is,'” she said.

“She is gracious, motherly, helpful and business savvy, truly a Mother Teresa figure. But is she really?”

Nodada said viewers would see another side of Nandipha as the storyline develops.

“Audiences will enjoy discovering the many layers of the character, particularly as Nandipha’s seemingly nurturing nature begins to reveal a darker side,” she said.

Heritage Month celebration

The series will also mark Heritage Month with a special episode featuring the Amabutho concert at the Soweto Theatre on 24 September.

Musicians Sannere and Feza will make special appearances during the episode, which will highlight Nguni, Pedi, Setswana and Sesotho cultures through music and storytelling.

The concert will also feature the first performance by aboMzala, Sabelo and Fenda, bringing the on-screen musical duo together on stage for the first time.

The episode will also address the experiences of women in abusive relationships.

A tribute song will be dedicated to women and highlight the treatment and abuse experienced by those in abusive relationships.

Amalanga Awafani airs Monday to Friday at 6.30pm on SABC1 and is also available on the SABC Plus app.