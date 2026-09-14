WATCH: Brenden Praise revealed as Pineapple on ‘The Masked Singer SA’

Brenden was unmasked during the quarter-final episode after losing the final vote against Chopsticks.

South African singer Brenden Praise was revealed as Pineapple on the third season of The Masked Singer South Africa.

The Grammy-nominated musician and former Idols South Africa runner-up was unmasked during the quarter-final episode after losing the final vote against Chopsticks.

Pineapple had remained one of the show’s more difficult identities to uncover. Although detectives J’Something, Somizi and Sithelo Shozi had all mentioned Brenden Praise as a possibility during the season, only Sithelo correctly identified him in her final guess.

Brenden Praise unmasked

The quarter-final featured six remaining Masks competing in three face-offs.

Chopsticks went up against Sheep, Gogga faced Mosquito, and Pineapple competed against Spotty.

Metro FM host Tbo Touch and entertainer Moshe Ndiki joined the panel as guest detectives, replacing regular panellists J’Something and Skhumba Hlophe.

After the performances, Chopsticks, Gogga and Pineapple were sent to the Danger Zone. The judges saved Gogga, leaving Chopsticks and Pineapple to face the final vote.

Pineapple was ultimately eliminated and had to reveal his identity.

Clues pointed to Brenden

Throughout the season, Pineapple performed songs from different genres.

His performances included Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things, the Backstreet Boys’ I Want It That Way, Pitbull featuring Kesha’s Timber and MaWhoo, GL_Ceejay and Thukuthela’s Bengicela.

The clues also referenced faith, rejection, movement, weight-loss struggles, upbringing and a television singing competition.

In his final clue package, Pineapple was shown in the “Pineapple Groove Bar” mixing drinks decorated with different countries’ flags.

He said: “My tongue learnt to travel long before my passport did.”

The clue prompted Somizi to suggest that Pineapple was multilingual.

Pineapple later explained that three images represented important parts of his identity. They included something roasted, a man in black riding a bicycle and a cross on the beach.

Guest detective Tbo Touch also asked about Pineapple’s hidden talents.

Pineapple revealed that he had once been close to pursuing a professional football career but missed out because he did not have the required documents.

The clues led the detectives to several possible identities.

Tbo Touch guessed Kabelo Mabalane, also known as Bouga Luv, while Moshe Ndiki chose rapper and entrepreneur ProVerb.

Somizi later suggested gospel musician Dumi Mkokstad.

Sithelo returned to Brenden Praise, having previously mentioned his name during the season.

After the reveal, Brenden explained the football-related clue.

He said he had attended trials with Kaizer Chiefs when he was 13 years old.

“I played really well, but I forgot my documents. I didn’t have my birth certificate, and then, when they came to pick me, the other kids were like, ‘No, he’s too old. He’s not playing in the right division.’ And then they overlooked me, and I never played.”

Another clue that helped Sithelo identify him was the reference to roasted coffee beans. Brenden owns Sunday Coffee.

The quarter-final result leaves five Masks in the competition ahead of the semi-final.