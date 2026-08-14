Nelisiwe Sibiya leads e.tv’s new drama ‘Land of Mills & Money’

The series will premiere on e.tv later this month.

Nelisiwe Sibiya is starring in e.tv’s new drama series, Land of Mills & Money, which premieres on Monday, 31 August at 7pm.

Set in the fictional town of Shonalanga in Mpumalanga, the series follows a community shaped by wealth, power and family ties.

At the centre of the story is Phiwe, played by Sibiya. She is a determined young police officer whose life changes after a fateful encounter during a heist.

Phiwe is left with a secret that she must protect from her family and colleagues. Her secret also attracts the attention of township matriarch Mazwi Mhlongo, played by Winnie Ntshaba.

Mazwi sees an opportunity to use the secret to her advantage.

The series also follows Phiwe’s complicated relationship with Muzi Mhlongo, played by Zamani Mbatha. Phiwe’s actions during the heist affect her relationship with the man she loves.

Star-studded cast

The series features Themba Ndaba as Melusi and Jo-Anne Reyneke as Thembi.

The cast also includes Sphelele Luthuli as Khwezi, Mbali Ngiba as Gog’Sindi, Kenneth Nkosi as Pastor Caiphus and Gcinile Nkosi as Mam’Dee.

Grounded Productions produces the series. Khanyi Nxumalo and Thomas Gumede serve as executive producers, while Ayanda Halimana is the head writer.

eMedia Group Head of Content Development and Strategy Helga Palmer said the series forms part of e.tv’s evening programming strategy.

“At e.tv, 7pm is a pivotal slot in primetime where families come together to connect through powerful South African storytelling,” Palmer said.

“Land of Mills & Money marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter as we continue to strengthen our evening offering.”

The drama explores themes of love, lies, justice and redemption. It also examines family dynamics, loyalty and the consequences of difficult choices.

Land of Mills & Money premieres on Monday, 31 August at 7pm on e.tv.