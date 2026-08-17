Jack Parow unmasked as Spinach on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’

Parow said he enjoyed his experience on the show.

Rapper Jack Parow has been revealed as Spinach on The Masked Singer South Africa season three.

Parow was unmasked during Saturday’s episode after landing in the Danger Zone alongside Sushi and Pineapple.

The detectives chose to save Pineapple, while Sushi advanced through the audience vote.

Before revealing his identity, detectives J’Something, Somizi Mhlongo, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba put forward several guesses.

Somizi guessed former Springbok Bryan Habana, while Sithelo considered actor Brendan Daniels before later choosing former Bafana Bafana coach Benni McCarthy. Skhumba maintained his guess of actor Clint Brink, while J’Something initially guessed Cape Town rapper YoungstaCPT.

Spinach performed Shaggy’s Boombastic during his first appearance before returning to the stage with Johnny Clegg’s Great Heart.

Some of Spinach’s clues pointed to Parow’s background. One clue referenced his school years and “chasing fun, friendships and conversions across the field”, hinting at a rugby background.

Parow played Craven Week rugby and continued playing after matric. Another clue referenced his pre-performance routine.

“Some people warm up with silence; I prefer mine poured over ice,” Spinach said.

He then revealed a bottle of his signature drink, The Parow Brandy. A reference to a childhood pet parrot also helped J’Something connect the clues to Parow.

J’Something eventually linked the clues and correctly identified Spinach as the Cape Town rapper.

“It’s a parrot’s Parow… Jack Parow!” he said.

Jack Parow reacts after his reveal

Following his unmasking, Parow said he enjoyed his experience on the show.

“I had such a good time under the Mask. It was really, really fun,” he told presenter Mpho Popps.

The rapper also spoke about the physical demands of performing in costume, “because this is intense!” he said. “But it’s the coolest thing. I had such a good time.”

The episode also featured the reveal of detective Pangolin, who was played by Metro FM radio host Tbo Touch.

The Masked Singer South Africa season three is produced by Rose and Oaks Media for Primedia Studios.

New episodes air on SABC 2 on Saturdays at 7pm, with repeat broadcasts on Thursdays at 9pm on SABC 1 and Fridays at 1.30pm on SABC 2.