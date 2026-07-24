WATCH: Is he South African? Mystery bakkie passenger became the star after UFC fight night

One unexpected post-fight nap turned into a funny viral South African moment.

As South Africans cheered for Dricus du Plessis’ big UFC win, one fan might have taken the celebration a bit further than the rest.

A hilarious video filmed in Edmond, Oklahoma, has taken social media by storm. This happened after two brothers arrived home from UFC Fight Night only to discover an unexpected passenger peacefully asleep in the back of their bakkie.

The footage, shared by Jaden Huck, shows her fiancé Andrew and his brother Lance pulling into their driveway after the event. As they stepped out of the vehicle, they noticed movement in the load bin. Then a sleepy stranger slowly sat up, adjusted his cap, and looked around as if waking from the world’s most unusual taxi ride.

Instead of panic, the discovery sparked uncontrollable laughter.

“Hey Andrew, you’ve got a stray! You’ve got someone in the bed of your truck,” Lance joked as the bewildered visitor rubbed the sleep from his eyes.

Andrew checked whether the mystery man was okay before asking why he hadn’t knocked on the window.

With perfect comic timing, the stranger calmly replied, “No, I’m good.”

South Africans claimed him immediately. The clip quickly exploded online, but it wasn’t only the surprise nap that grabbed attention.

Viewers immediately zoomed in on the man’s clothing, convinced he was proudly wearing a South African supporters jersey. His accent only strengthened their suspicions, and the comments became a proudly South African roll call.

“He is definitely South African. Thank you kindly,” one viewer laughed.

“My husband met him at the fights. He’s South African,” another claimed. A third added, “That’s a South African jersey. He’s definitely South African.”

The phrase “Thank you kindly”, which the man later repeated while climbing out of the bakkie, only fuelled the online detective work. Many insisted it was unmistakably South African.

Happy ending after the viral ride

Andrew opened the tailgate so the unexpected passenger could climb down safely. Meanwhile, Lance jokingly reminded him that he was “all the way in Edmond, Oklahoma”. Fortunately, the story had a wholesome ending.

Huck later reassured followers that the mystery man’s friend arrived to fetch him shortly afterwards. She also revealed they made sure he had water and somewhere comfortable to sit while waiting.

The funniest part wasn’t how he ended up in the wrong bakkie. It was how quickly the internet decided he was representing the country, one accidental nap at a time.