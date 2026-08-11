5G tops 3 billion, Africa to expand as 6G nears, Ericsson 2026 Mobility Report

Traffic on these networks is also changing, partly because of artificial intelligence (AI).

Ericsson project manager Anette Lundvall says Africa is expected to continue expanding fifth‑generation mobile networks in parallel with sixth‑generation technology once 6G becomes available globally around 2030.

The Ericsson Mobility Report for June 2026 revealed that 5G subscriptions have exceeded 3 billion worldwide, and growth is expected to continue through the rest of the decade.

5G

Traffic on these networks is also changing, partly because of artificial intelligence (AI). Phones running AI assistants, smart glasses, and connected cameras all send more data back to the network than a typical app did a few years ago, and operators are having to plan around that.

A growing number of operators are selling guaranteed network performance as their own product, using 5G standalone network slicing to offer better speeds during things like live events or gaming sessions, rather than treating all traffic the same way.

Fixed wireless access (FWA) is also picking up pace in the broadband market, particularly in areas where laying fibre is not practical.

Africa falling behind

Responding to questions from The Citizen on whether sub‑Saharan Africa could fall further behind in mobile adoption, Lundvall explained that the pace of rollout will depend on multiple factors.

“It depends on so many different things – the financial situation in different countries, regulatory environments, and support when it comes to spectrum,” she said.

Lundvall noted that Ericsson’s current planning horizon extends to 2031, and the company has not projected further.

Frameworks

She emphasised that while technology deployment is important, it must be supported by regulatory frameworks.

“It’s important to continue deploying the technology, but also to ensure that there is a supporting regulatory environment,” she said.

She added that Africa is unlikely to bypass 5G entirely.

“I don’t think South Africa would sort of jump the 5G step before 6G,” Lundvall said.

Her comments highlight the role of national circumstances – including financial capacity, regulatory readiness and spectrum allocation – in determining how quickly countries in the region will adopt next‑generation networks.

5G subscriptions

By the end of 2025, 5G subscriptions reached 2.94 billion, adding 660 million in that year alone, and are projected to hit 6.4 billion by 2031, overtaking 4G by 2027. Around 390 operators have launched 5G, with 90 moving to standalone networks, while 2G and 3G shutdowns accelerate, according to the report.

Regional adoption varies: North America leads with 79% penetration, followed by Northeast Asia (60%), Western Europe (54%), and the Gulf states (53%).

China already has 1.2 billion 5G users, while India is forecast to reach 1.1 billion by 2031.

Global mobile data

Global mobile data traffic grew 22% YoY to 210 exabytes/month in Q1 2026, driven by video (75% of traffic) and AI‑enabled devices like smart glasses and cameras.

Average smartphone data use is expected to rise from 22 GB/month in 2025 to 42 GB by 2031.

Mobility report

FWA connections are set to nearly double to 350 million by 2031, serving 1.4 billion people. Meanwhile, 6G standardisation is underway, with first services expected around 2030.

The Ericsson Mobility Report for June 2026 tracks global trends in subscriber growth, the effect AI is having on network traffic, the shift towards paid differentiated connectivity, and where FWA and early 6G work currently stand.