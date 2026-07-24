Williams F1 driver Alex Albon to visit South Africa [VIDEO]

Albon's appearance will mark the first official visit to South Africa by an active Williams driver since Alain Prost won the 1993 South African Grand Prix at Kyalami.

South African Formula One fans will see Atlassian Williams F1 Team driver Alex Albon in person when he visits the country at the end of July.

His trip follows a month‑long roadshow across Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg, where the Williams FW48 show car was displayed at shopping centres.

Albon will be in South Africa after this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

F1 visit

Albon’s appearance will be the first official visit by an active Williams driver to South Africa since Alain Prost’s victory at Kyalami in 1993.

More than three decades later, his arrival marks a continuation of Williams’ history in the country as the team approaches its 50th anniversary in 2027.

Global reach

Formula 1’s global reach is vast, yet only 1% of fans worldwide ever attend a race in person. Albon’s visit reflects efforts to bring the sport closer to supporters beyond the circuit.

Williams has previously staged fan zones in cities such as Melbourne, Austin and Las Vegas, drawing more than 340 000 fans in the past two years.

Albon eager to visit SA

Albon said he was eager to meet South African fans.

“I’ve always wanted to go to South Africa – it’s a beautiful country, and South African fans are some of the most passionate in motorsport. Bringing F1 to the fans, and doing things a bit differently, is what the Atlassian Williams F1 Team is all about.

“It’s incredible to be the first Williams driver here since Alain Prost won in 1993, and I’d love to see a race in Africa one day,” Albon said.

F1 in SA

Super Group CEO Neal Menashe noted the strong local following.

“Formula 1 has an incredibly passionate following in South Africa, and we are proud to help bring the sport closer to fans through our partnership with Williams. The excitement generated by the roadshow has been remarkable, and Alex’s visit is a fitting continuation of that momentum.”

The visit highlights South Africa’s enduring passion for Formula 1 and renews calls for the sport’s return to the continent, more than three decades after its last Grand Prix.