How to make your own homemade ‘botox’

Botox injections are all the rage on TikTok, fueling scams and dubious practices of all kinds. But users of the Chinese social network may have found a way to minimise some of the signs of aging without taking any such risks.

Why didn’t anyone think of it before? Users of the TikTok social network have reportedly found the miracle ingredient to fight wrinkles and other signs of aging, in the same way as Botox. A real breakthrough – if what they say is true – which could save people a lot of money while also directing them to a much more natural product.

According to TikTokers, flaxseed can deliver results similar to those of botulinum toxin. And a simple mask based on this magic ingredient could be just as effective as the famous injections, they claim.

Whether or not it really works, this new skincare trend is already attracting a huge following on the Chinese social network, with no fewer than 20 million views for #flaxseedsmask, 10 million for #flaxseedmask, and 7 million for #flaxseedfacemask.

These hashtags reveal a multitude of tutorials showing how to make this DIY concoction, then how to apply it, then of course they reveal the results of these skincare experiments live before viewers’ very eyes.

How to make homemade ‘botox’

In a video viewed more than 6.5 million times, TikTok user @victoria__benitez explains that this hack is effectively homemade Botox, and that it’s all about using a mix of water and flaxseed – all while applying the aforementioned mixture to her face. The young woman, who is not a dermatologist, claims that the mixture is just as effective as Botox, and therefore helps to reduce certain signs of aging, but not only that… She also claims that it makes for radiant skin, free from redness and inflammation. What’s more, the mask even acts as a natural shampoo.

Health professionals are much more divided on the subject. While they don’t deny the benefits of flaxseed, which is said to bring hydration, elasticity and firmness to the skin, they do point out that, unlike Botox, this natural mask has only a temporary effect, and does not ultimately get rid of wrinkles.

Nevertheless, the mixture made from these seeds is accessible and safe to use. So there’s nothing to stop you trying it out for yourself to see whether this miracle mask can really improve the appearance of your skin.

