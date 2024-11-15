17 African beauty queens vying for the Miss Universe 2024 title [PICS]

The 2024 Miss Universe winner will be crowned this weekend on 16 November in Mexico.

Beauty queens representing Zimbabwe, Egypt, and Nigeria in the Miss Universe 2024 competition. Pictures: Instagram

While reigning Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux, has withdrawn from the Miss Universe competition, a strong contingent of African beauty queens remain in the race for the coveted title.

The Miss Universe 2024 contestants from Africa include representatives from Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Egypt, Eritrea, Kenya, and Mauritius.

Other contestants vying for the crown hail from Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Meet the African queens still vying for the Miss Universe title

Nacira Libeiral Do Amaral, 20, is a shining representative of Angola.

Dr Thanolo Keutwile, 28, is a medical doctor proudly representing Botswana.

Njikam Raïssa, 25, representing Cameroon.

Ilda Amani, 26, for Democratic Republic of Congo

Diana Dashaira Mouhafo, 24, is Equatorial Guinea ’s beauty queen.

Logina Salah, 34, representing Egypt.

Snit Tewoldemedhin, 25, represents Eritrea.

Nene Mariama Saran Bah, 24, represents Guinea’s in the competition.

Irene Mukii, 26, represents Kenya.

Tania René, 27, for Mauritius

Prisca Anyolo, 28, representing Namibia.

Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina, 22, from Nigeria.

Fatou Bintou Gueye, 23, is Senegal’s stunning representative.

Khadija Omar, 23, the beauty queen represents Somalia

Judith Peter Ngusa, 23, represents Tanzania

Brandina Lubuli, 28, for Zambia.

Representing Zimbabwe is Sakhile Dube, 27.

