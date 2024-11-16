S3 will not broadcast Miss Universe pageant after Mia Le Roux withdrawal

“S3 wishes Mia a speedy recovery and apologizes to the audience.”

S3, previously known as SABC 3, will no longer broadcast the Miss Universe pageant following Miss SA 2024 Mia Le Roux’s withdrawal from the competition.

The Miss Universe contest was scheduled to go on air on Sunday, 17 November 2024.

The channel attributed its decision to Le Roux’s withdrawal from the pageant.

Le Roux Withdrawal

In a media statement, the Miss South Africa organization informed the public that Le Roux withdrew from the competition due to ill health.

“I am profoundly thankful for the unwavering support from SA during my time at Miss Universe.

“Making this decision has been incredibly challenging, knowing the dreams and hopes that have been placed upon me.

“However, I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to focus on my health and recovery so that I may continue to serve my country with full strength.”

Le Roux showed courage

“Mia has shown incredible courage and grace throughout this difficult period.

“Her health and well-being are our utmost priority, and we stand by her side, dedicated to ensuring she regains her strength and returns to full health.

“Our hearts are with her as she takes the necessary steps toward recovery,” said the Miss SA organisation.

Miss SA showed excitement

Last month, Le Roux voiced her excitement about representing South Africa on the global Miss Universe platform.

“I am eager to highlight the beautiful diversity of our country and show that it is our biggest strength.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for my voice to be heard, and I hope to shine a light on the world’s blind spots while carrying my beautiful country in my heart,” she said at the time.

“I am speaking for every excluded individual out there, with the goal of bringing a future of hope and opportunity to them. I am going to do my best to make them, and all South Africans, proud.”

