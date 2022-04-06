Candice Swanepoel poses with Kim Kardashian in ‘iconic’ Skims photoshoot

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Kim Kardashian’s multimillion-dollar clothing and underwire line SKIMS has taken the world by storm and in the latest campaign, she roped in one of our own supermodels, Candice Swanepoel.

The South African born model is seen posing with Kim, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio.

The models are wearing different types of body shapers and underwire from SKIMS’ new collection called “fits everybody”.

Kim called the photoshoot “iconic” because of the calibre of models her business managed to bag as they have worked for various big fashion houses for decades.

“OK so I wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic. Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice wearing our signature SKIMS Fits Everybody collection.”

All the models shared their comments on the shot. Swanepoel praised her fellow models for their striking poses. Her pictures wearing SKIMS were on the steamy side, showing off her long legs and toned body in a G-string and halter top.

Businesswoman and TV presenter Tyra gave some background on how the supermodels were reunited, particularly her and Heidi. The two dominated the runaway and Victoria Secret’s catwalks in the 90s to 2000s.

“When @KimKardashian called me with the idea to reunite these incredible women and me for @SKIMS, I was intrigued. And here we are! I hadn’t modelled lingerie and undergarments since I retired from the runway, but it was like riding a bike. The poses came back even fiercer than before! I’m rocking their Fits Everybody collection which is just as comfy as it looks. And yep, Kim…I’m now obsessed,” she wrote on Instagram.

Heidi and Alessandra said the experience was a blast and it was special reuniting with her fellow models.

Swanepoel a mother of two expressed the journey of motherhood and how it has shaped her.

“I remember how important it was for me when I was pregnant with my first child the support I found in other mothers I barely knew, some of whom became great friends, how they helped and guided me through my fears and questions regarding birth and motherhood.”