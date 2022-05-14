Barbie reveals new dolls with hearing aids and prosthetic leg

Citizen Reporter

Barbie continues its journey of having more diverse looking dolls and this time the Mattel group has introduced their first doll with behind-the-ear hearing aids.

In a statement earlier this week, Barbie released a range of dolls in their Fashionista line which includes a Barbie with behind the ear hearing aids, a Ken doll with vitiligo, a doll with a prosthetic leg and Ken options with rooted short hair.

This makes this range Barbie’s most diverse and inclusive line of fashion dolls on the market.

In the past, the biggest doll marker in the world was criticised for its lack of diversity and Eurocentric look of beauty. However, they have adapted to the times with over 175 dolls of different skin tones, eye colours, hair colours, textures, body types, disabilities and fashions to choose from.

And consumers are responding positively, as eight out of the 10 dolls sold were from the diverse range.

Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel said the brand “wholeheartedly” believes in representation and this shows in as they are considered the most diverse doll range in the market currently.

“It’s important for kids to see themselves reflected in product and to encourage play with dolls that don’t resemble them to help them understand and celebrate the importance of inclusion,” she adds.

Dr Jen Richardson, a leading authority in educational audiology, worked with Barbie to make the hearing aids.

“I’m honoured to have worked with Barbie to create an accurate reflection of a doll with behind-the-ear hearing aids.

“As an educational audiologist with over 18 years of experience working in hearing loss advocacy, it’s inspiring to see those who experience hearing loss reflected in a doll. I’m beyond thrilled for my young patients to see and play with a doll who looks like them.”

Barbie and Ken diverse dolls will be sold in toy stores with SRP, priced at R249.99 starting in June 2022.