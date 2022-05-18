WATCH: ‘Bucket list goals’ – Kim Kardashian graces the cover of Sports Illustrated

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Kim Kardashian’s repertoire in the media industry has no bounds and the billionaire entrepreneur has had another dream come true, gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Kim was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic for her first-ever swimsuit cover for the publication.

Clearly appreciative of Sports Illustrated choosing her, the Skims founder is seen wearing her own bikini line in several shots, as she thanked the magazine’s team for putting it together.

“OMG, I’m a Sports Illustrated cover girl! We shot this back in January and it’s been so hard to keep this cover a secret!

“For the location, we went back to one of my favourite places in the world, the Dominican Republic! It’s such an honour and a dream to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Bucket List goals!” she wrote on Instagram.

The reality star who has transformed her career to become a media and fashion mogul is now focusing on her giving back more, particularly as a lawyer, she told the publication.

After passing her bar exams, on the third attempt, she says her justice work and giving back have given her more fulfilment.

The magazine’s swimsuit edition is themed, “Be the change you want to see”, with other stars such as Ciara, plus-size model Yumi Nu and the oldest woman to grace the cover, 74-year-old model Maye Musk.

Musk is known as a legend in the modelling industry, a sector that is attempting to shatter its own beauty standards and stereotypes of ageing.

Nu is known for providing representation for the “plus-size Asian community” and said she hasn’t slept since the cover was published.

“I have not been able to sleep, breathe or think straight since I found out. I never dreamt of this because I didn’t know that I could. Thank you from the bottom of my heart @mj_day and @si_swimsuit family for believing in me. I’m so honoured to make history with you,” she said.