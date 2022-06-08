Kaunda Selisho
Lifestyle Journalist
6 minute read
8 Jun 2022
11:00 am
Fashion And Beauty

Hector Espinal: Meet Fenty beauty’s global makeup artist

Kaunda Selisho

Hector Espinal still has a glint in his eye when speaking about Fenty Beauty which communicates a continued passion for all things makeup.

Global Makeup Artist for Fenty Beauty Hector Espinal | Picture: Instagram
For years, South African beauty and skincare lovers (myself included) have been begging for Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products to be sold on the continent and the call has finally been answered. The launch was marked by a smooth rollout, with events and marketing activations in eight countries on the continent - among them; South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Nigeria.  Interest in the brand was palpable with influencers and celebrities alike clamouring to be included in the festivities and get their hands on the products which are now available at Edgars Beauty and Arc stores.  The first in...

Read more on these topics