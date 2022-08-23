Fashion And Beauty

23 Aug 2022
Daily hacks: Four clothing hacks you wish you knew earlier

In our 'Daily hacks' series, we bring you the latest beauty and home tips, trends and tricks to transform your life and save you money.

A bunch of clothing items hanging on a clothing rack.Picture: iStock

Buying a new wardrobe in this economy can be extremely costly, but wearing old and damaged clothes can also take a punch at your self confidence, especially when you are out in public.

Some clothes can definitely be beyond repair, but if it is possible to save some of your clothing items and bring them back to fashionable life, then try by all means to do so.

Save some money in your bank account and try out these super effective and easy clothing hacks shared by One Crazy House which will help restore your clothes and make use of old items to fix or protect certain clothing items.

De-wrinkle your clothes with ice

This clothing hack is for all the people who hate ironing their clothes, but also do not want to leave their home with wrinkled clothes.

Simply grab a few ice cubes and place them directly on your clothes. Grab your hairdryer and face it onto the ice cubes for about 15 minutes.

While the ice cubes melt, steam is released which will help straighten your clothes and get rid of the wrinkle line.

A blue wrinkled up t-shirt. Picture: iStock

Remove lint with an old razor

If you do not have a lint roller, or your lint roller stops to work effectively, then grab an old razor from your bathroom and use it to remove the lint from your clothes.

If you do not have a razor, then try making your own lint roller with a paint roll and some double sided sticky tape.

Lint on a purple sweater. Picture: iStock

Make a garment bag from a pillowcase

If you are travelling, or just want to keep your nicer, most expensive clothing items safe but do not have a garment bag, then simply use your old pillow cases as DIY garment bags.

Just pop a hole at the top end of the pillow case to allow for your hanger to fit through, and then place your clothes on the hanger before covering them and protecting them with the pillow case.

Reusing a pillowcase as a garment bag. Picture: iStock

Repair bleach stains with a permanent marker

This clothing hack usually works with darker clothes. If you may have made a laundry mistake and have somehow bleached your favourite black trousers or t-shirts, do not panic.

Just use your permanent marker to colour over the bleach stain spots.

A shirt that has been ruined with bleach stains. Picture:iStock

