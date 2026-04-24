Flat shoes and shopping lists – An insider’s guide to Takealot House of Beauty

The Takealot House of Beauty is back at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from 24 to 26 April 2026. Here is everything you need to know before you go.

The Takealot House of Beauty returns to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit this weekend, running from 24 to 26 April 2026, and it has already sold out for the second consecutive year.

The three-day immersive event is designed to bridge the gap between online beauty shopping and in-person experience, functioning as an interactive space for skincare, hair care and makeup enthusiasts to discover, test and purchase products from some of the biggest names in beauty.

What is the Takealot House of Beauty?

Unlike a traditional trade show or pop-up market, the Takealot House of Beauty is a curated beauty playground where brands can showcase products and engage directly with consumers. Attendees can expect activations from leading global and local brands including L’Oréal Paris, Estée Lauder, The Ordinary, Clarins, Sol de Janeiro, Revlon, Cetaphil, Dark & Lovely and Gloot, among others.

The event also features live performances from Mi Casa, Pabi Cooper and Lordkez, influencer-led experiences, real-time content masterclasses and seamless shopping through TakealotNOW. Each attendee receives a curated gift bag valued at R3 000 on departure.

A practical tip from someone who has attended before: wear flat shoes. The Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit is a large venue, and there will be a fair amount of walking involved across the three days.

South African media personality and House of BNG founder Bonang Matheba posted on Instagram story on Thursday evening, taking her followers inside preparations for her MCC brand’s refreshment stands.

She also advised those who will be attending Takealot House of Beauty to wear flat shoes because the venue is quite large.

Rewards-led experience

Absa is back as the official banking partner of the event, bringing a rewards-led experience through a dedicated space called The Absa House.

Absa Rewards members can earn up to 30% real cashback on qualifying Takealot purchases made over the weekend, extending the value of the event beyond the venue itself.

The Absa House features a Spin and Win activation with instant prizes including limited-edition Rich Mnisi silk scarves, premium Fieldbar coolers, French champagne, NetFlorist vouchers and beauty hampers.

There is also an Engage and Win mechanic at Takealot House of Beauty offering daily cash prizes paid directly into Absa Rewards accounts, and up to R160 000 in cash and vouchers to be won across the weekend.

Prepare to hear squeals and high-pitched shrieks whenever anyone wins.

Beauty spending in South Africa

The event arrives at a moment when South Africa’s beauty economy is showing notable resilience. The sector is now valued at close to R70 billion, with consumers continuing to prioritise self-care and self-expression despite rising living costs. Research suggests that maintaining a regular beauty or grooming routine can cost between R500 and R1 200 per month.

If you are attending the Takealot House of Beauty this weekend, it is worth going in with a shopping list. Event-day discounts are on offer, making it a practical opportunity to stock up on beauty essentials you were already planning to purchase.

The Takealot House of Beauty runs from 24 to 26 April 2026 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.