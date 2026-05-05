AYANA marks first anniversary with 33 stores nationwide

The brand entered the market with the simultaneous rollout of 32 stores last year.

South African womenswear retailer AYANA is celebrating one year since its official launch in February last year.

The brand entered the market with a simultaneous rollout of 32 stores and has since expanded to 33 stores nationwide.

Speaking to The Citizen, CEO Shaun Hoddy said the first year was defined by operational growth and increased visibility in the local fashion sector.

He said the store rollout was driven by planning and collaboration.

“Launching 32 stores was ambitious, but it was made possible by a very intentional approach rooted in collaboration, strong planning and a clear creative vision,” he said.

The company employs more than 190 people across retail and corporate functions. Hoddy said job creation remains part of their expansion strategy.

“Creating over 190 jobs in such a short time is something we’re very proud of, but beyond that, it’s about building opportunities,” he said.

“For us, success has always been about more than just scale, it’s about building a brand with meaning, purpose and impact,” he said.

Women as the core focus of the brand

Hoddy said the brand was built around women as its central focus.

“AYANA was created to be a space where women feel empowered, confident and seen, and as we grow, that remains at the core of everything we do,” he said.

He added that future growth will focus on product and brand development.

“Looking ahead, our focus is on deepening that connection, refining our product, strengthening our storytelling and continuing to collaborate with a creative team that understands the modern woman,” he said.

“Success for us is about evolving the brand while staying true to our identity: creating fashion that feels aspirational, accessible and deeply personal.”