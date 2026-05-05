Fashion And Beauty

Home » Lifestyle » Fashion And Beauty

Fashion in pics: The best and worst Met Gala 2026 looks

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

15 minute read

5 May 2026

03:03 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Met Gala 2026 proved that bold risks, dramatic statements, and unforgettable style moments are the lifeblood of this legendary night.

This combination of pictures created on May 5, 2026 shows (L to R, top to bottom) US media personality and entrepreneur Lauren Sanchez Bezos, British-US fashion editor Anna Wintour, US reality TV personality Kim Kardashian, US rapper Cardi B, Barbadian singer Rihanna, US musician Beyonce, US entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, British model Kate Moss, US actress Tessa Thompson, US model Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Australian-US actress Nicole Kidman arriving for the 2026 Met Gala to celebrate “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Pictures: AFP

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

“The Met steps are vibrating,” whispered a guest as camera flashes lit up a sea of sequins, feathers and impossible silhouettes. Against the backdrop of twilight over Manhattan, stars ascended the storied staircase. They were transformed into living canvases, defiant and dazzling in their pursuit of fashion as high art.

The steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art transformed once again into a living gallery this year. The Met Gala 2026 embraced the evocative theme, “Costume Art”. It was not just about dressing up but about turning the human body into a canvas. Indeed, the body became a sculpture and a statement.

And while not every look landed, the night delivered a fascinating conversation between fashion, identity and imagination.

This year’s dress code, “Fashion is Art” encouraged risk-taking, and many celebrities understood the assignment. Some soared, others stumbled, but the beauty of the Met lies in that tension.

The night was defined by ambitious looks: Beyoncé’s silvery, skeleton-inspired ensemble drew both awe and debate. Meanwhile, Lisa’s haunting Robert Wun gown with 3D replicas of her arms sparked conversation about the boundaries between surrealism and spectacle.

A handful of guests pushed artistry further, like Janelle Monáe in a Christian Siriano creation woven with electrical cables. This challenged convention and electrified the room.

As noted in the event highlights, “The Met is about taking chances,” and 2026 leaned fully into that philosophy.

Leading the spectacle, Rihanna arrived in a sculptural Maison Margiela masterpiece inspired by medieval architecture in Belgium.

Picture via Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP
Barbadian singer and actress Rihanna and US rapper A$AP Rocky. Picture: AFP

It was regal, dramatic, and unapologetically grand, everything the Met carpet demands. Alongside her, A$AP Rocky delivered a softer contrast in pink Chanel tailoring. This proved that masculinity on the red carpet continues to evolve.

Model Anok Yai captivated onlookers in a custom Balenciaga creation by Pierpaolo Piccioli. The look blended high fashion with evocative religious symbolism. Drawing inspiration from the “Mother of Sorrows” (Mater Dolorosa), her ensemble featured a dramatic black hooded dress. The dress echoed the solemn elegance of traditional iconography.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sudanese-US model Anok Yai arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating
Sudanese-US model Anok Yai. Picture: AFP
Anok Yai attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating
Anok Yai. Picture: AFP

Grammy award-winning South African artist Tyla brought a refreshing sense of playfulness and pride to the carpet. She revealed that her look was inspired by a peacock, embracing vibrant colour, fluid movement and dramatic texture.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Tyla attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating
Tyla. Picture: AFP

Designed in collaboration with Olivier Rousteing, the ensemble celebrated both her rising global influence and her African roots. This turned her into one of the night’s most talked-about stars.

Then there was Janelle Monáe, who once again blurred the lines between fashion and technology. Her Christian Siriano gown fused electrical cables, moss and recycled materials into a look that felt futuristic yet organic. It became a wearable manifesto on sustainability and innovation.

Janelle Monáe attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating
Janelle Monáe. Picture: AFP

Artistry took a deeply personal turn with Venus Williams, who collaborated with Swarovski to design a look embedded with symbols from her life. This included references to Los Angeles landmarks.

Thai singer and actress Lalisa Manobal, known as Lisa, arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating
Thai singer and actress Lalisa Manobal, known as Lisa. Picture: AFP

Meanwhile, global stars like Lisa pushed boundaries with avant-garde design. Her Robert Wun ensemble featured 3D-scanned replicas of her own arms, creating an almost surreal illusion inspired by traditional Thai dance. It was eerie, beautiful and unforgettable.

US entrepreneur Kylie Jenner. Picture: AFP

On the softer side of spectacle, Anne Hathaway delivered a poetic moment in Michael Kors Collection. Her gown was adorned with illustrations inspired by John Keats’ Ode on a Grecian Urn. This reminded audiences that fashion can be quiet yet deeply intellectual.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: (L-R) Michael Kors and Anne Hathaway attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating
Michael Kors and Anne Hathaway. Picture: AFP

The night also belonged to maximalists and meticulous craftsmanship. Kylie Jenner stunned in a Schiaparelli couture gown that took over 11000 hours to complete. The gown featured thousands of pearls and painted scales.

US model Kendall Jenner. Picture: AFP

Kim Kardashian leaned into wearable sculpture with a molded breastplate and leather skirt(worst look of the night ). Meanwhile, Blake Lively reimagined archival Versace with a dramatic extended train inspired by Venetian Rococo art. This was disappointing. Blake usually kills it.

US reality TV personality Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating
US reality TV personality Kim Kardashian. Picture: AFP

Texture and history also played a major role. Paloma Elsesser wore a gown constructed from garments dating back decades, weaving together stories from across continents.

US singer Sza arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating
US singer Sza. Picture: AFP

Similarly, SZA embraced vintage in a Bode look crafted from sourced fabrics and tapestries, giving old materials new life. Kendall Jenner offered a minimalist twist, transforming the classic white T-shirt into a sculpted couture moment.

Of course, all eyes were on Beyoncé, who collaborated with Olivier Rousteing on a silvery skeleton-inspired look. The outfit nodded to anatomy as art.

While striking, reactions were mixed, with some critics feeling it echoed past aesthetics rather than pushing into entirely new territory.

US musician Beyonce. Picture: AFP
US musician Beyonce arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating
US musician Beyonce. Picture: AFP

The men did not hold back either.

Bad Bunny made a bold statement in a richly textured look that blended tailoring with theatrical embellishment. He leaned into the art theme with confidence and flair. Meanwhile, Skepta turned heads in a Thom Browne suit embroidered with his own tattoos. This flipped the idea of exposure and concealment on its head.

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating
Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny. Picture: AFP

And then, some perhaps played it too safe. In a year that demanded bold artistic interpretation, a handful of attendees opted for predictable silhouettes and familiar styling.

A recurring truth about the Met Gala: when guests hold back, it defeats the very purpose of the night. This is the one carpet where fashion should challenge, provoke and even confuse.

US singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating
US singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks. Picture: AFP

Still, the icons delivered. Madonna brought theatrical drama to Saint Laurent, complete with a signature veil. At 77, Stevie Nicks made a striking Met Gala debut in blue velvet. The look blended steampunk elements with her signature witchy aesthetic. This was a moment that felt both nostalgic and powerfully present.

US singer-songwriter Madonna arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating
US singer-songwriter Madonna. Picture: AFP

What made this year particularly compelling was its emotional range. From hyper conceptual pieces to deeply personal narratives, the Met Gala 2026 was not just about what people wore. It was about what they expressed.

US actress Blake Lively. Picture: AFP

Fashion became language, memory, protest, and fantasy all at once.

(L-R) Australian-US actress Nicole Kidman, US media personality Lauren Sanchez Bezos and British-US fashion editor Anna Wintour arrive for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating
Australian-US actress Nicole Kidman, US media personality Lauren Sanchez Bezos and British-US fashion editor Anna Wintour. Picture: AFP

In the end, the night reaffirmed why the Met Gala remains fashion’s most important stage. It is not about perfection. It is about provocation, experimentation, and the courage to be seen. Whether dazzling or divisive, every look contributed to a larger cultural moment. Fashion does not just follow art but becomes it.

Here are more looks

Tyriq Withers. Picture: AFP
US theatre producer Jordan Roth. Picture: AFP
US singer-songwriter Maria Zardoya. Picture: AFP
the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images/AFP Picture via Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
Picture: AFP
British actress Naomi Watts. Picture: AFP
US rapper and singer Doechii. Picture: AFP
Russell Wilson and US singer Ciara. Picture: AFP
US actress Louisa Jacobson. Picture: AFP
US rapper Cardi B. Picture: AFP
South Korean-US singer EJAE, left, and Italian fashion editor Giovanna Battaglia. Picture: AFP
US entrepreneur Kylie Jenner. Picture: AFP
British model Kate Moss arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating
British model Kate Moss. Picture: AFP
British model Kate Moss arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating
Imaan Hamma, right, in Saint Laurent. Picture: AFP
British-US fencer Miles Chamley-Watson. Picture: AFP
Model Wisdom Kaye arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating
Model Wisdom Kaye. Picture: AFP
Picture via Angela Weiss / AFP)
From left: US rapper Cardi B, Barbadian singer Rihanna, US artist Teyana Taylor, US musician Beyonce, US singer-songwriter Katy Perry, US singer Sza, US actress Sarah Paulson, US theatre producer Jordan Roth, US influencer Emma Chamberlain and US singer-songwriter Janelle Monae arriving for the 2026 Met Gala. Pictures: AFP

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

celebs fashion Met

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Here’s why the PKTT is looking for MP Fadiel Adams
Motoring Here’s how much more you’ll pay for petrol and diesel from Wednesday
South Africa Three cruise passengers dead after rare zoonotic virus infection, one hospitalised in Joburg
News Row over Ekurhuleni’s R7 billion electricity debt
News Police probe intimidation complaint as Adams accuses PKTT of home raid [VIDEO]

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News