Lekau Sehoana back in business after Drip Footwear liquidation

The Drip Footwear owner recently launched a new sneaker line.

Entrepreneur Lekau Sehoana is back in business after facing liquidation due to his business Drip Footwear facing financial struggles last year.

On 9 September 2024, the Johannesburg High Court ordered the liquidation following a request from Wideopen Platform, a company specialising in large-scale advertising.

According to attorney Kim Warren, who represented Wideopen, Sehoana’s business owed R20 million for advertising services.

The comeback

Following months of financial turmoil, Sehoana announced his comeback with the launch of a new sneaker, Likwids23.

He said the past few months had been extremely challenging.

“After our liquidation, I had to attend commission inquiries, my bank accounts were frozen, and assets were attached. Accountants, lawyers, auditors, and staff were subpoenaed,” he shared.

Sehoana added that despite these setbacks, he remained determined to rebuild his brand.

“I refused to let the crisis define me. Instead, I took time to reflect, learn from the experience, and plan a comeback with a different approach.

“Today, I cut the ribbon at the Officially Tape store at Mall of Africa, marking the beginning of our new journey,” he added.

Lekau Sehoana on divorce settlement reports

In a statement released on Sunday, 2 March, Sehoana’s representatives dismissed claims that he has been ordered to pay his estranged wife over R200 000 in spousal support.

They emphasised that there are no ongoing settlement discussions.

“All settlement discussions in the separation ceased eight months ago, back in July 2024, for reasons beyond Mr Sehoana’s control,” the statement added.

In a statement in July last year, Sehoana said he was struggling to finalise his divorce as he addressed claims that his estranged wife and their son had been evicted from their home due to unpaid rent.

“Despite several attempts on my end to settle and expedite the divorce, they have not been fruitful. My legal representative has advised me against making further comments and/or statements on my divorce and any other matters incidental thereto.”

