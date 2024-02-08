Fashion And Beauty

Home » Lifestyle » Fashion And Beauty

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

8 Feb 2024

01:31 pm

WATCH: Bathu launches a new sneaker range in honour of Kwaito legends

The new range symbolises resilience, culture and authenticity.

Bathu launched a new sneaker range

Bathu launched a new sneaker range, Ndofaya, to honour Kwaito legends. Picture: Instagram/@bathu_sa

Bathu has teamed up with Kwaito icon Mandla Spikiri to unveil a brand new sneaker range, Ndofaya, in honour of Kwaito music legends.

The range also pays homage to the spirit of the Meadowlands community and celebrates resilience, strength, and all the success rooted in the heart of Ndofaya.

Managing director of Bathu, Cedrick Diphoko, said Bathu is a brand that celebrates the stories of those who have had a huge influence on style and fashion through their music.

He added: “We celebrate and honoured Kwaito legends for all their contributions as the pioneers of Kwaito in the 90’s and early 2000. From DJ Christos, Boom Shaka, Trompies, Zola 7, KB Motsilanyane , Tamara Dey, Bongo Maffin, 999 and Spikiri.

“Our latest sneaker edition, Ndofaya, seeks to honour these pioneers and SA’s legends for their invaluable contribution to our fibre and culture of South Africa.”

ALSO READ: Bathu’s Theo Baloyi is SA’s Entrepreneur of the Year

Spikiri on joining forces with Bathu

The Sweety Lavo hitmaker said he is honoured to be a part of this collaboration with Bathu.

“The Ndofaya collection holds a special place in my heart as it represents the resilience and strength of the people of Meadowlands.

“It’s a testament to the power of community and the ability to overcome challenges. I believe the Ndofaya shoe will not only be a symbol of pride for Ndofaya but for all South Africans,” he said.

Diphoko said Spikiri’s journey mirrors the ethos of Bathu’s Ndofaya collection.

“His dedication, hard work, and commitment to his roots make him the perfect embodiment of the spirit that the brand aims to celebrate.”

The shoes can be purchased on Bathu’s website for R2500.

NOW READ: WATCH: ‘Election season is such a wild time’ – Cyril Ramaphosa joins Tyla’s Water dance challenge

Read more on these topics

kwaito music shoes

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Burning man seen running in Ekurhuleni parking lot
Local Soccer Bafana v Nigeria – Four key battles
Local News KZN lightning strike: 1 child dead and 2 in hospital
News Ramaphosa extends Kieswetter’s stay at Sars for ‘orderly transition’
Elections ANC will struggle in KZN – experts

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe