WATCH: Bathu launches a new sneaker range in honour of Kwaito legends

The new range symbolises resilience, culture and authenticity.

Bathu has teamed up with Kwaito icon Mandla Spikiri to unveil a brand new sneaker range, Ndofaya, in honour of Kwaito music legends.

The range also pays homage to the spirit of the Meadowlands community and celebrates resilience, strength, and all the success rooted in the heart of Ndofaya.

Managing director of Bathu, Cedrick Diphoko, said Bathu is a brand that celebrates the stories of those who have had a huge influence on style and fashion through their music.

He added: “We celebrate and honoured Kwaito legends for all their contributions as the pioneers of Kwaito in the 90’s and early 2000. From DJ Christos, Boom Shaka, Trompies, Zola 7, KB Motsilanyane , Tamara Dey, Bongo Maffin, 999 and Spikiri.

“Our latest sneaker edition, Ndofaya, seeks to honour these pioneers and SA’s legends for their invaluable contribution to our fibre and culture of South Africa.”

Spikiri on joining forces with Bathu

The Sweety Lavo hitmaker said he is honoured to be a part of this collaboration with Bathu.

“The Ndofaya collection holds a special place in my heart as it represents the resilience and strength of the people of Meadowlands.

“It’s a testament to the power of community and the ability to overcome challenges. I believe the Ndofaya shoe will not only be a symbol of pride for Ndofaya but for all South Africans,” he said.

Diphoko said Spikiri’s journey mirrors the ethos of Bathu’s Ndofaya collection.

“His dedication, hard work, and commitment to his roots make him the perfect embodiment of the spirit that the brand aims to celebrate.”

The shoes can be purchased on Bathu’s website for R2500.

