A natural fit: Sjava launches unique shoe range with Omega

The musician teamed up with Omega Footwear for the range.

Award-winning musician Jabulani Hadebe, popularly known as Sjava, has collaborated with Omega Footwear to launch a unique range of shoes.

Speaking to The Citizen, Sjava shared the story behind this exciting venture. He said he has always had a genuine admiration for Omega.

“I reached out to the Omega team to propose a collaboration. It was something that they were willing to do, so that’s how it all started,” he said.

Omega’s head designer, Mlindelwa Ndlovu said Sjava’s love for the brand sparked a connection that ultimately led to the partnership.

“In a world filled with influencers and paid partnerships, isn’t it more authentic to work with people who genuinely appreciate and enjoy your product? When we realised Sjava’s passion for our footwear, it felt like a natural fit,” Ndlovu remarked.

ALSO READ: Sjava, Makhadzi among performers at Presidential Inauguration

‘Different styles and inspirations’

Speaking about the designs of his shoe line, the Amaphiko hitmaker emphasised their uniqueness and cultural significance.

“Each design has its own distinct inspiration. The white shoe design features Amabhinca’s towel, which has become very significant in our culture.

“We also have a design that caters more to the hip-hop crowd, and others that are more formal. It’s a blend of different styles and inspirations.”

Sjava added that comfort and quality are paramount in this new range.

“More than anything, comfort and quality are the features of the shoe that I am excited about. I like the white one more because it has character, especially now that we are approaching summer.”

Omega Footwear Managing Director Adrian Maree said the brand has always been more than just shoes, but also about embodying South African style and resilience.

“Our sandals, once known as the ‘taxi-man shoe’ and a mark of status for the ‘well-to-do uncle’, have evolved to become a cultural icon embraced by celebrities and influencers across South Africa. The organic endorsement by stars like Sjava, Big Zulu, and Young Stunna, who chose Omega for its authenticity, highlights our brand’s deep connection with local culture.”

“Our sandals have become a staple in streetwear culture, allowing the youth to express their individuality and heritage in innovative ways. This growth underscores the strength of township culture and its impact on fashion, music, and dance, which have uniquely shaped South African identity.”

ALSO READ: ‘Skeem Saam’ actress Inno Sadiki’s home destroyed in devastating fire (VIDEO)