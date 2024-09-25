Couple goals: How House of Decorum manages to balance business with pleasure

Couple and business partners at House of Decorum, Mphahlela and Thabi Mokgatle seamlessly blend business and pleasure. Picture: mister_decorum /Instagram

It’s often advised that one shouldn’t mix business with pleasure out of the fear that there might be a nasty conflict of the two spheres when things go awry.

But for couple and business partners, Mphahlela and Thabi Mokgatle, the blend of business and pleasure has been a smooth mix.

“This is one of those exceptional situations where mixing business with pleasure actually works,” Mphahlela told The Citizen.

The pair are founders of fashion label House of Decorum which was established in 2016, but they’ve tried their hand in other business and far back as 2013. The couple has been together for more than 14 years.

“So working as a couple isn’t new to us and we have managed to find a good rhythm to our dance. The positive is that we have a common vision. The negative is that work often comes home,” said the designer.

The past Sunday saw House of Decorum showcasing the brand’s latest collection at the Milan Fashion Week.

In Italy

Before their showcase, the couple visited Accademia Del Lusso School of fashion and design.

The Mokgatles were met by Kseniia, the design school manager, where they held discussions about the various courses offered to fashion students, as well as pattern-making skills for future designers.

This was followed by the rich history of the school in moulding some of the world’s top fashion designers today.

“This is a great opportunity for us to teach the world about our patterns as South Africans and the rich heritage behind our garments,” averred Mphahlela.

This wasn’t the first visit to the European country.

“Having attended the Pitti Uomo in Firenze Italy several times over the past eight years, being in Italy truly feels like a second home to us now,” he said.

The Pitti Uomo is an annual exhibition of the world’s best clothing and accessories.

“Our attendance over the years has exposed us to beneficial networking opportunities and inspired our style and fashion choices. Being in Milan and attending the Del Lusso School of Fashion was yet another opportunity for us to explore potential learning and networking opportunities.”

House of Decorum’s collection was titled Idlozi lethu, which means ‘our ancestor’ when translated.

“We had an overall positive reception both during and after the show,” shared Mphahlela.

“The collection was inspired by sartorial dandyism and our aspiration to pay homage to our ancestors (Idlozi Lethu) and the Kofifi-style which was popular during their time.”

Careers

The couple, which refers to themselves as ‘Mr Decorum’ and ‘Mrs Decorum’, have built their brand while simultaneously working in their respective careers.

Mr Decorum is a Chartered Accountant and his wife is a practising attorney. “we have full-time professional careers but when you have implemented good standard operating procedures and have a reliable team, the business mostly runs itself,” Mphahlela said.

The couple hopes to showcase at the New York fashion Week as well as “working with corporate South Africa in redesigning their corporate identity.”

