Bonang Matheba to host biggest L’Oréal makeup masterclass with makeup artist Harold James

Matheba promises another beauty spectacle fans won't want to miss.

If you thought the last L’Oréal Paris Ultimate Makeup Masterclass was a showstopper, Bonang Matheba is dropping hints the upcoming edition will raise the bar even higher.

The media personality is set to co-host L’Oréal Paris Ultimate Makeup Masterclass Volume 3. She will host alongside actress and L’Oréal Paris Sub-Saharan Africa ambassador Ama Qamata.

The highly anticipated beauty event will take place on 19 September 2026 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg. It will bring beauty lovers together for what promises to be a glamorous day.

The event also has an ambitious goal.

L’Oréal Paris is attempting to host the World’s Biggest Makeup Masterclass. International beauty expert and celebrity makeup artist Harold James will join Bonang and Ama for the experience.

Bonang has previously given fans a glimpse into the energy surrounding the masterclass. Her reaction to the previous edition set the tone for what could be another major beauty moment.

“Make Up Masterclass 2.0 was insane!” she gushed, leaving fans wondering just how much bigger Volume 3 could be.

The media personality has built a reputation for her polished style and glamorous public image. This makes her a natural fit for an event centred on makeup, beauty and transformation.

Netflix Blood and Water actress Ama Qamata brings her own star power to the line-up. The actress and L’Oréal Paris Sub-Saharan Africa ambassador will join Bonang on stage as one of the event’s hosts.

Adding an international flavour to the Johannesburg event is Harold James, a celebrity makeup artist and beauty expert.

Meet Harold James

Picture: Instagram

Harold James is a French Paris-based makeup artist who has built an international career working across fashion, beauty and celebrity. His client list includes Hollywood and fashion names such as Angelina Jolie, Naomi Watts, Eva Green, Bella Hadid and Venus Williams. Moreover, his work has appeared in publications like Vogue, Elle and Vanity Fair.

In 2025, James was appointed L’Oréal Paris’ Global Makeup Artist and Artistic Director, succeeding Val Garland. He is also part of the creative team behind the beauty looks created for L’Oréal Paris ambassadors at the Cannes Film Festival.

What makes his story even more interesting is that James is self-taught. His makeup journey began while he was studying political science in Lyon, France. Eventually, his talent took him into the international beauty and fashion world.

His appearance at the Johannesburg masterclass therefore brings a major international beauty name to the event. This gives fans the chance to see the expertise behind some of the industry’s most recognisable looks.

His appearance is expected to allow attendees to experience professional beauty expertise alongside two of South Africa’s recognisable entertainment personalities.

The masterclass will bring together makeup artistry, celebrity glamour and beauty education under the L’Oréal Paris banner.

Fans await access details

Those hoping to attend the event should keep an eye on L’Oréal Paris South Africa, Bonang Matheba and Ama Qamata’s official social media platforms for announcements about attendance and entry.