Marvels of Mzansi: What to wear to the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2025

This year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July is turning the fashion spotlight firmly on home turf with the theme Marvels of Mzansi. But before you rush to don a superhero cape, hold up, this isn’t about Marvel Comics.

It’s a celebration of South Africa’s beauty, culture, and creativity. Think bold prints, local design talent, and proudly African style.

Whether you’re going full-on traditional or rocking a modern twist, we’ve got expert-approved tips to help you turn heads trackside.

What does “Marvels of Mzansi” actually mean?

Contrary to initial assumptions, the “Marvels” in this year’s theme don’t refer to superheroes.

Instead, the Hollywood bets 2025 Durban July celebrates the wonders of South Africa, its landscapes, people, creativity, and rich cultural diversity.

It’s a call to dress with local pride and interpret your fashion look through a uniquely Mzansi lens.

From Xhosa beadwork to Zulu embroidery, from bold shweshwe to futuristic afro-fusion, the theme is wide open for interpretation, making it perfect for anyone wanting to get creative.

General style tips: What everyone should consider

Unique and lively patterns of Shwe Shwe. Picture: iStock

1. Dress local

This year is all about celebrating South African design. Whether you’re wearing Laduma Ngxokolo’s Maxhosa prints or a dress by Loin Cloth & Ashes, make sure your outfit is made in Mzansi.

ven if you’re mixing elements, ensure your ensemble reflects local craftsmanship or culture in some way.

2. Comfort is key

Picture: iStock

Let’s be honest, Durban July is glamorous, but it’s also a whole day affair.

You’ll walk between marquees, stands, and after parties, so wear shoes that can handle it.

Ladies, opt for block heels, wedges, or loafers, and pack a cute pair of sandals in your bag for when your feet cry mercy.

3. Don’t skip the hat or fascinator

Picture: iStock

Not only is a fascinator the traditional cherry on top for Durban July fashion, but it also protects you from the midday sun.

Think bright colours, feathers, beads, or even sculptural designs that reflect your chosen theme. For men, a wide-brimmed hat adds polish and practicality.

4. Come prepared for weather swings

Durban in July may start sunny, but it often ends with a chill.

A stylish shawl, patterned gilet, or cropped jacket can not only keep you warm but also elevate your outfit.

Bonus points if it’s made from local fabrics or features South African beadwork or motifs.

For the gents: make bold fashion moves

1. Try a patterned blazer or pants

South African fashion isn’t shy, so why should you be?

A bright, printed blazer is the perfect centrepiece, especially when paired with solid-coloured chinos or tailored slacks.

If you’re more adventurous, go for printed pants and balance them with a more neutral shirt.

2. Sneakers or dress shoes? Both work

White sneakers. Picture iStock

A clean pair of designer trainers can work at the Durban July if styled correctly.

If you’re keeping your outfit formal, stick with smart lace-ups or loafers.

Match your shoes to your accessories (watch, belt, or pocket square) to bring the look together.

3. Go riské with shorts and a suit

If you’ve ever wanted to try a short suit, this is your moment.

Styled right, it can be daring and dapper, especially in a bright local fabric. Add long socks and loafers or lace-up shoes to elevate the look.

4. Add accessories

Picture: iStock

Don’t underestimate the power of the small things. A colourful pocket square, a leather crossbody bag, or a wide-brim hat can make your outfit pop.

Choose one or two standout pieces to avoid going overboard.

When in doubt, go traditional

Picture: iStock

Still not sure what to wear? Fall back on tradition. Xhosa, Pedi, Zulu, Tswana, Venda, or Sotho attire is more than welcome and encouraged.

Whether it’s a modern twist on a classic design or a full traditional ensemble, wearing your heritage with pride fits perfectly with the Marvels of Mzansi theme.

Tip: Let your confidence be your best accessory

Above all, own your outfit.

Whether you’re dressed in intricate beadwork or a futuristic local design, the key is to feel confident and comfortable.

Remember: you’re not just attending a fashion event—you’re celebrating South African excellence.

This year, skip the capes and masks; let your look reflect the real superheroes: the designers, cultures, and people of Mzansi.