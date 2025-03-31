PICS: Zozibini Tunzi ties the knot with childhood sweetheart in stunning Xhosa wedding

Former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, celebrated her love for longtime partner Luthando Bolowana in a stunning traditional Xhosa wedding.

A traditional celebration of love

Picture: Facebook

Love was in the air as former Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, exchanged vows with her longtime partner, Eskom manager Luthando Bolowana, in a grand traditional Xhosa wedding.

Picture :Lilitha Ntsundwana on Facebook

The heartfelt celebration took place on Saturday, 29 March, in her hometown of eSidwadweni, a village nestled in the heart of KwaTsolo, Eastern Cape.

Zozibini and Luthando’s traditional wedding invite. Picture: Facebook

A star-studded affair

Zozibini and Luthando’s traditional wedding: Picture: Facebook.

The event was magical, capturing the beauty of Xhosa traditions in every detail.

Close friends and family graced the occasion.

The wedding was a true reflection of love, culture, and heritage, leaving guests in awe.

Social Media Buzz

Social media buzzed with excitement as the ceremony unfolded, with images and videos shared by wedding attendees, including the event’s MC, Lilitha Ntsundwani, a SABC TV News Producer.

The radiant bride, stunning in her traditional Xhosa attire, known as umbhaco, complemented by intricate beadwork, while the groom donned a classic ensemble featuring a beaded walking stick, a symbol of honour and tradition.

In true Msansi form, Lilitha uploaded a video of guests doing the line dance called ‘ ibus stop’, captioned: Zozibini & Luthando Traditional Wedding: Yintoni umtshato ngaphandle kweBUS!? Phase 3 MC: ME (What is a wedding without the bus top?) and followers commenting joyfully with jovial responses saying :

– Katfree🇿🇦

Xhosa Attire number1in Africa

“kwamnandi kwaXhosa🥰🥰❤❤” ( it’s enjoyable in the Xhosa nation ) and

Canzi Lisa_Msuthu

Hay, this is the wedding 💍 of the year 👌👌👌

A love story kept private

Zozibini and Luthando’s traditional wedding: Picture: Facebook

The couple had kept their relationship private, making their wedding a delightful surprise for many.

When Zozi finally revealed her big day on Instagram, she shared touching moments from the event, including a heartfelt caption dedicated to her new husband. “I love you endlessly… Husband,” she wrote, sending her fans into a frenzy.

A Heartfelt Ceremony

One of the most emotional highlights was the exchange of vows, beautifully captured in a wedding video released two days later.

The footage showed Zozi’s father, Lungisa Tunzi, walking her down the aisle before handing her over to Luthando in a moment filled with pride and joy.

Reflecting on the union, Lungisa expressed his happiness, emphasising that his daughter valued love above status or wealth.

“She chose a partner we know and trust, someone who was raised with the same values,” he shared.

A love rooted in tradition

Wedding. Picture: Facebook

Luthando’s uncle, Mninawe Mazitshane, echoed similar sentiments, noting how special it was that Zozi found love in her village despite having travelled the world.

“There’s an old saying that the finest treasures are found in distant lands, but Zozibini has proven otherwise. She ventured far and wide, yet her heart remained rooted in Sidwadweni,” he remarked.

A royal blessing

AmaMpondomise King Luzuko Zwelozuko Matiwane, who led a delegation of traditional leaders to the celebration, also blessed the wedding.

The king expressed his pride in Zozi’s choice to marry within her roots, highlighting how she had placed their village on the global map.