Erin-Jane Miller crowned Mrs South Africa 2025

Mrs South Africa 2024 winner, Tshego Gaelae, has officially handed over the crown to Erin-Jane Miller.

Fourways beauty queen Erin-Jane Miller has been crowned Mrs South Africa 2025.

Hosted by Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp, the pageant’s grand finale took place this past Saturday at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg.

Inspired by the elements of fire, wind, water, and earth, the grand finale featured dazzling displays of red gowns, flowing tulle dresses, and metallic eveningwear.

While the 42-year-old Miller claimed the prestigious title, Tshiamo Githinji (30) from Sandton was named First Princess, and Lisa Gittins (25) from Pretoria was crowned Second Princess.

Miller described her journey with Mrs South Africa as a life-changing experience.

Her victory is the result of a year-long campaign centred on self-development, leadership, and personal growth.

“The Mrs South Africa dream is free and attainable to anyone motivated to reach for it. However, it’s up to you to put in the effort, push through tough moments that teach resilience, and lean on the sisterhood.

“I am blessed to wear this crown and truly thankful for everyone’s support along the way,” she added.

As Mrs South Africa, Miller will represent the country at international competitions and lead philanthropic projects throughout her reign.

Mrs South Africa: An evening of elegance and competition

The crowning began with the preliminary competition, where contestants showcased their transformation over the past year.

Finalists competed in swimwear and eveningwear and answered questions on current events, demonstrating their intelligence and understanding of both global and domestic issues.

Joani Johnson, CEO of the Mrs South Africa programme, emphasised the importance of the preliminaries.

“It’s the finalists’ chance to show the judges how they’ve evolved and to make their strongest case for the crown,” she said.

The judging panel, led by business leader Matapa Maila, included prominent figures such as Dr Fezile Mkhize, former Mrs South Africa Jacqueline Ferns, climate activist Catherine Constantinides, and fashion expert Melina Lambrakis.

The judges sought a candidate who embodied empathy, wisdom, and global awareness.

