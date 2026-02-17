‘They want drama’: Designer reveals this year’s matric dance dress trends

Matric dance dresses this year will be bold and creative, said designer Gerrit Pienaar. Here's what he predicts for the season.

The New Year has just begun, and a new matric dance season has already hit the runway. And this year, said Pretoria designer Gerrit Pienaar, dresses are going to be bold, beautiful and somewhat daring.

It’s everyone’s first red carpet moment and, beyond the spectacle, a first set of memories fit for grown-up social media posts.

Matric dance dress trends

While certain staples of what everyone would expect from a matric dance dress remain, Pienaar said what matriculants asked for before design is changing.

“They still ask for slits in the lower back. That has been the norm. But now, since last year, they are looking for drama. They want creativity from designers that interpret current trends and, a big one, they want to look different,” he said.

Creativity is demanded from matric dress designers. Picture: Supplied

Interestingly, he said young women were not copying celebrities.

“They use other matric dances as inspiration. They are not so hectic on celebrities. TikTok influence, on the other hand, is huge,” he said.

Another noticeable change, Pienaar said, is how involved parents have become in the process.

“There are more mothers contacting me about certain styles than the kids themselves. They do the homework and are paving the way for the matric dance dress designs for their daughters.”

In many cases, he added, mothers arrive with references and ideas before the daughter has even decided on a silhouette.

TikTok is a huge inspiration

Sometimes though, he said, it’s about wearability more than theatre. To balance impact and practicality, he often builds flexibility into his designs.

“I do a lot of detachable, like a detachable aspect to a dress like a train or a shawl,” he said. “The dress itself is plainer and more wearable, and the dramatic element is almost like a prop to have the impact when they arrive,” he said. That’s because the arrival moment is almost the night’s highlight and the detachable part can be discarded later.

Designer Gerrit Pienaar with models showcasing part of his 2026 matric dance collection. Picture: Supplied

Fabric trends are leaning toward high detail.

“The biggest trend is beading. Beaded fabric, glitzy, glamorous,” he said.

When a dress is fully beaded, he said clients usually ask for fewer slits, so the design is not broken. He also said ombre-style skirts are making a comeback.

“Everything is covered from the waist down to almost the knee and then it becomes see-through. I use layering so you don’t see a definite line,” he said.

Silhouettes continue to focus on shape, he said.

“Bustiers are still very popular. They want a clenched waist and show their curves more than being blatantly revealing,” he said.

Plunging necklines with sheer mesh inserts, fine diamante detail around the neckline, open shoulders and corset backs are common requests. The drama often appears on the shoulders or back.

“Something huge, like a big collar at the back or big drama on the shoulders,” he said.

Gallery of Pienaar’s matric dance looks

Picture: Supplied Young women want drama this year, said Pienaar. Picture: Supplied Shaped silhouettes are still popular, red is hot this year. Picture: Supplied. Dramatic and bold designs for 2026. Picture: Supplied Gerrit Pienaar adds a finishing touch to a 2026 matric dance design. Picture: Supplied Blues replace green this matric dance season. Picture: Supplied Classic but dramatic. Picture: Supplied

Tightened dress codes also mean that dresses are more conservative and not as revealing as garments some young women have donned in the past.

“There is a resistance to being shocking. If it is shocking, it must be in the drama, not in the revealing part,” he said.

This year the colours are segueing.

“There is a lot of silver and gold. Nude is still big. Then white, what they call cloud white, is coming into the fray,” he said.

Pastels such as lilac, baby blue and baby pink are becoming more popular.

“Red is huge this year and royal blue. Less green, this time around,” he said.

Ultimately though, Pienaar said, the best dress is the kind of garment that expresses who an individual is and what they are comfortable in.

“Look for designers who are creative and who can advise if it is wearable and suits you,” he said. “Work with your parents, but don’t wear something your mother wants you to wear. It is your night,” he said.

