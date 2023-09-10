Meet the Springbok players’ wives who’ll be in France for the Rugby World Cup

As the Springboks get ready to defend their title as Ruby World Champions, we take a look at the strong women supporting them.

Running out in the green and gold jersey to represent the Springboks in any match is an indescribable honour – even more so when you are defending the team’s title as Rugby World Cup champs.

However, with this great honour, comes great sacrifice. Rugby players are often away from home for months at a team when they are touring, leaving their families behind to keep the house standing while they play a sport they love for a nation that loves them just as much.

As the Springboks take to the rugby field in Marseille, France to take on Scotland in their first Rugby World Cup Game, we look at the strong women supporting them to live their dreams and play their hearts out.

Meet the Springbok players’ wives in France for the Rugby World Cup

Ezel Vermeulen

This year will be Springboks number eight, Duane Vermeulen’s wife, Ezel’s third time supporting her husband at a Rugby World Cup. The couple’s kids Anru (10) and Zian (6) travelled with their mom to France to support their dad.

Jean-Marie Fourie

36-year-old Deon Fourie made history as the oldest Springbok debutant. As he runs out in the number 6 jersey, his wife, Jean-Marie and his kids, Jamie (4) and Brinley (2) will be there to cheer him on.

Gavaza Nyakane

The Springboks’ tighthead prop, Trevor Nyakane and his wife Gavaza Nyakana have been married for five years. The couple have a four-year-old daughter, Skylar. Trevor and Gavaza have been living in Paris since 2022 where Trevor plays club rugby when he is not representing South Africa. His two girls will be next to the field supporting him for the duration of the Rugby World Cup.

Miné de Klerk

Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and his wife Miné will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on 1 October – the same day as the big match between the Springboks and Tonga.

Speaking to Afrikaans publication Huisgenoot, Miné said she is excited to join her husband in France, to tour the beautiful country and to enjoy all the French food.”

She was next to the rugby field in 2019 when the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Jandré Koch

Prop Vincent Koch and his wife Jandré Koch are parents to two kids Luca (3) and Jané (2 months). The couple has been together for 13 years, and married for six of those years. Jandré told Huisgenoot the she has learned that the best way to support her husband is to motivate him.

Verna-Lee Arries

The newest addition to the Springbok WAGs club, Verna-Lee Arries is engaged to Manie Libbok, who will be wearing the number 10 jersey during the Rugby World Cup.

Verna-Lee, who is a teacher in George, will be travelling to France during the school holidays to go and support her fiancée in France.

Aimee Kitshoff

The Springboks red head prop, Stevn Kitshoff and his wife Aimee Kitshoff were married in 2018, but the couple has been together for 12 years. They previously lived in Bordeaux for two years when Steven played club rugby in France.

The Springboks will be playing against Romania in Bordeaux on 17 September.

Juan-Ri Mostert

Springbok lock Franco Mostert and his wife Juan-Ri Mostert are high school sweethearts. They have three kids together – Joia Belle (6), Jemi-Milja (4) and Juan Henke (1).

Juan-Ri and the kids will join Franco in France on 25 September. The mom told Huisgenoot that the kids can’t wait to see their dad and they also want to know where he is on the rugby field.

Layla Kolbe

Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe and his wife Layla Kolbe, who also live in France, will be married five years this year. Cheslin’s two daughters Kylah (6) and Mila Skye (2) will join their mom next to the rugby field to cheer on their dad.

