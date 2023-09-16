Celebs And Viral

By Lineo Lesemane

16 Sep 2023

‘My heart exploded’ – Minnie Dlamini inks 2 year deal with Miss World SA

Minnie Dlamini

Minnie Dlamini to host Miss World SA. Picture: Instagram/@minniedlamini

Minnie Dlamini has been announced as the first-ever host of Miss World South Africa.

The organisation said it has penned a two year deal with the TV presenter and actress.

Announcing the exciting news, Miss World SA said Zanele Morrison, Shirley van Wyk, and the conversation architect Thami Nkadimeng will support Minnie as co-hosts.

Pageant owner, Carol Bouwer, said Minnie is going to be exceptional as a host.

“I admire the many young women who have come to epitomise excellence in broadcasting in South Africa, and when I look at Minnie I see many of the qualities we possessed at her age as women in broadcasting! I’m also proud of the work she has done to set herself apart.

“I recently worked with her and Thando Thabethe amongst the industry giants who were in the room when we adjudicated the International Emmy Awards, it was heartwarming for me to see two young women I love walk in and hold their own in such a historic setting.”

ALSO READ: Meet the top 12 Miss World SA finalists

‘My heart exploded Thank you for paving the way my Queen’ – Minnie Dlamini

Expressing her excitement, Minnie thanked Carol for the opportunity. She said: “As a pageant girl, I am excited to join this franchise and cheer on the girls who now stand precisely where I stood many times.

“Starry-eyed, hopeful, beautiful, and importantly on a mission to change the reality for many who are denied opportunity in the world.”

Former Miss World, Dr. Rolene Strauss, will be one of the judges for Miss World SA, joined by the Africa Channel’s Ava Hall from LA and other soon to be announced, high-profile adjudicators.

The pageant will take place at the State Theatre in Pretoria next month, on 28 October. The winner will join participants from more than 130 countries in India for the 71st Miss World competition in December this year.

NOW READ: ‘A form of child abuse’: Tumisho Masha opens up about being alienated from his daughter

