Former Ekurhuleni city manager Mashazi’s R800k Hermès bag, AP watch and luxury outfit have tongues wagging [VIDEO]

By Lineo Lesemane

3 December 2025

10:09 am

Mashazi appeared this week before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Mashazi

Former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi taking the witness stand at the Madlanga Commission. Picture: SABC/Screenshot

A video showing former Ekurhuleni City Manager Imogen Mashazi describing her luxury outfit has caused a stir on social media.

Mashazi appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry this week.

The commission is investigating allegations of political interference, corruption, and criminal misconduct within the justice sector.

She faces accusations of halting investigations into suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) chief Julius Mkhwanazi, who has been accused of sexual harassment, corruption, and irregular promotions.

Imogen Mashazi’s luxury display

In a video circulating on social media, Mashazi lists several designer items in her outfit of the day, starting with Bulgari earrings, a necklace, and a bracelet. She then points to her Audemars Piguet watch.

“And then the watch is AP (Audemars Piguet) 2025 Ice,” she says.

The diamond-encrusted Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Lady model is estimated to retail between $30 000 and $38 000, or roughly R560 000 to R700 000.

Mashazi also mentions her Dolce & Gabbana dress, Hermès Oran sandals, and her Hermès Birkin Kelly Croc exotic leather bag, which is estimated to cost about $50 000, (over R800 000).

She says she cannot live without her Hermès exotic leather bags.

“All my bags — like this is a Birkin. I have almost all the colours of the exotic leather, and now I am doing a collection. The only handbag that I use is Hermès. The rest of the brands I have given to my daughter,” she says.

She adds that her upbringing and her parents inspired her luxurious fashion sense.

“I grew up in a very sophisticated family; my father used to like fashion, and my mum. They used to buy us expensive clothes — you know, good leather shoes — and motivated us so that we are able to afford life,” she says.

Mixed reactions

The video has sparked mixed reactions online. Some users praised her style, while others questioned how she affords such luxury items on a city manager’s salary.

According to Engineering News, the highest-paid city manager in 2023-24 was in Ekurhuleni, earning a remuneration package of R4.57 million.

Here are a few reactions from X/Twitter.

